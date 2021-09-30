Who is Zelie Timothy? All about Tyrese Gibson's girlfriend as 'F9' star shares video of her in breakup announcement

Actor-singer Tyrese Gibson has reportedly parted ways with his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy. The Fast and Furious 9 star took to Instagram to announce the breakup by sharing a video of his partner. He wrote:

"We had so much potential. We really did ... I wish you well. Ending on a good note is a good thing ... I will forever love you, @zelietimothy. Cheers to you!!"

Zelie also announced the separation on social media using similar footage. She even used a murky caption and wrote:

"You can’t force a man to respect you. But you can refuse to be disrespected — Unknown. I wish the very best for you. I hope you figure it out."

The breakup comes just six months after the couple officially confirmed their relationship. Their separation left some fans surprised, while others mentioned that the pair were never meant to be.

Meanwhile, a few social media users speculated that the split is only a marketing strategy to promote Zelie’s YouTube channel.

Who is Tyrese Gibson's former girlfriend, Zelie Timothy?

Zelie Timothy is a social media influencer and rising YouTuber. The 25-year-old Dominican was raised in Jacksonville and Atlanta.

She has 430K followers on Instagram and more than 6K subscribers on YouTube. She also does several brand collaborations on social media.

The influencer is the owner and founder of The Lash Mansion, an accessory brand specializing in fake eyelashes. She describes herself as an “influencer, entrepreneur and host”.

Zelie came under the spotlight after she started dating Tyrese Gibson. The duo announced their relationship in March, just a few months after the latter called it quits with his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

She also made news after surprising the Transformers actor on a grand dinner date at The Garden Room in Atlanta. Tyrese Gibson has been married to Samantha for nearly four years and reportedly wanted to win her back after their split.

However, the actor-musician eventually moved on with Zelie earlier this year. He was also married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 until 2009.

Unfortunately, Tyrese Gibson recently announced his separation from his new girlfriend, but many are speculating that the breakup is a promotional strategy.

