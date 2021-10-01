Who is Kate Jagdon? All about Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez's girlfriend 

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant took place on September 30, and Beatrice Luigi Gomez stood as the winner. The 26-year-old Cebuana beauty is the first openly queer winner of the beauty pageant.

Gomez has candidly spoken about her relationship with girlfriend Kate Jagdon throughout her pageant journey. The two frequently post pictures of themselves together on Instagram as well. Gomez had said in an interview with Cebu Daily News that she hoped the LGBTQ+ community would soon be free from bullying and violence:

"Just like what everyone hopes for in the LGBTQIA+, I aspire for acceptance and inclusivity — especially equal rights and protection for the younger generation who oftentimes suffer from bullying and different forms of violence. They are left to fend for themselves, particularly those that are oppressed by their own parents.”

On pageant night, Gomez went on to win a slew of awards seamlessly, including the 'Introduction Challenge,' 'Best in Evening Gown,' and 'Best in Swimsuit.'

Who is Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s girlfriend?

Beatrice Luigi Gomez has publicly spoken about Kate Jagdon, with whom she shares a long seven-year relationship. Though the former has been pursuing a career in pageantry and modeling for some time, Kate Jagdon has chosen another path.

According to Jagdon’s Instagram, she is a “Performance DJ and Entrepreneur.” She also identifies herself as a fitness enthusiast according to her social media activities.

The Filipino musician is 26 years old. Jagdon has acquired over 40k followers on Instagram, where she posts actively. She often posts pictures of herself along with her pageant-winning girlfriend.

Kate Jagdon congratulates her girlfriend Beatrice Luigi Gomez after winning Miss Universe Philippines (Image via kate_jagdon/ Instagram)

Kate Jagdon took to Instagram yesterday congratulating Beatrice Luigi Gomez for her latest victory. She posted a picture of her girlfriend and wrote in the caption:

“You have proved once again @beatriceluigigmz that you’re worthy of all the big things in life. Congratulations to you for doing it once again! We are so proud of you! The new Ms. Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and the rest of her court, besting over 99 other candidates in the competition. Your journey of being authentic is an inspiration to every Filipino.”

steven yeuniverse @beeyonceknight I will never be over this look! Ms. Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021 I will never be over this look! Ms. Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021 https://t.co/EU7LdE0FoZ

Since Beatrice Luigi Gomez stood as a contestant for the pageant, she has taken to Instagram to promote different brands, including Cream Silk and Belo Sun Expert. Her latest Instagram post includes her promoting clothing brand SHEIN.

