"Well-deserved": Twitter celebrates Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe win 

Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the Miss Universe title to India after 21 years, and Twitter couldn't be any happier. Sandhu is the third woman from India to win the title, with Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000) being the first two.
Thus, it is indeed a great win, and not only the country, but a large part of the world is celebrating the win.
The 21-year-old was handed the title by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.
All social media websites like Twitter are flooding with congratulations and greetings from across the world.
Harnaaz Sandhu beat Paraguay and South Africa to the title
Harnaaz Sandhu was quick to break into top 10 and then into top 3. She was up against Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, who came closest to beating her, and South Africa's Lalela Mswane, who came second runner-up.
Her dazzling performance received praise, with everyone remarking on how she absolutely deserved it. Her own country is celebrating her win in grand fashion.
Harnaaz Sandhu's win is celebrated by people from across the globe and anyone with a passion for this can see why Sandhu's win was as great as it was.
Words of wisdom from the newly crowned champion
Harnaaz Sandhu has won all hearts today. Her performance has been phenomenal with the round where she went on to represent her Indian roots gaining a lot of attention.
Her words and her beauty are being celebrated across the globe. Previously, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu had stated in an interview:
""I always wanted to be called India on an international platform. Now it's happening; I have gotten the chance to represent 1.3 billion people of my country on the world stage. I am so privileged and grateful for the opportunities I have received."
Harnaaz Sandhu has fulfilled her dream of representing her country on a world stage and when asked on stage for advice to younger women, she said:
"I would tell young women to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and beautiful. Stop comparing yourself with others and let's focus on the more important things happening across the world. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life. I believed in myself, and that's why I am standing here today."
It is a special day and a special victory, and it is absolutely right to celebrate it your own way.