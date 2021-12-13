×
"Well-deserved": Twitter celebrates Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe win 

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Image via AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Dec 13, 2021 11:37 AM IST
News

Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the Miss Universe title to India after 21 years, and Twitter couldn't be any happier. Sandhu is the third woman from India to win the title, with Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000) being the first two.

Thus, it is indeed a great win, and not only the country, but a large part of the world is celebrating the win.

JUST IN: Miss Universe 2021 is India's Harnaaz Sandhu! 👑✨ https://t.co/vNcvg0RXO3

The 21-year-old was handed the title by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.

All social media websites like Twitter are flooding with congratulations and greetings from across the world.

@MissUniverse Haters keep hatingShe deserved it and she got it May be Nadia deserved but in her own country not hereHere the deserving wonMiss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu
MISS UNIVERSE 2021 🇮🇳❤👑Congratulations Ms Harnaaz 🎉Well deserved win!!#MissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 https://t.co/JNIyokvmKk

Harnaaz Sandhu beat Paraguay and South Africa to the title

Harnaaz Sandhu was quick to break into top 10 and then into top 3. She was up against Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, who came closest to beating her, and South Africa's Lalela Mswane, who came second runner-up.

Her dazzling performance received praise, with everyone remarking on how she absolutely deserved it. Her own country is celebrating her win in grand fashion.

Congratulations Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu on you well-deserved winning the prestigious beauty pageant in universe.Our 70th Miss Universe 2021, Miss India 👑Said beauty pageant was held in Eilat, Israel.📷/R/ronenzvulun#MissUniverse #MissUniverse2021 #ifmdagupanDIGITAL https://t.co/uCrxBvk8bP
Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, we are SO proud of you! this was so well deserved! #MissUniverse https://t.co/fvqfQAwGei
Congratulations India & #HarnaazSandhuyou truly deserved to be the next #MissUniverse You are a living barbie🥺👑👏💗 After 21 years, India reclaims the #MissUniverse2021 Crown. 1994 - Sushmita Sen2000 - Lara Dutta2021 - Harnaaz Sandhu#70thMissUniverse#MissIndia #India https://t.co/iHmEMl67iQ

Harnaaz Sandhu's win is celebrated by people from across the globe and anyone with a passion for this can see why Sandhu's win was as great as it was.

It is India after 21 years...Miss Harnaaz Sandhu..you deserved..#MissUniverse
If you watched #MissUniverse you know #MissIndia’s were incredible and she deserved to win! Congrats Miss Universe Harnaaz👑🎉 twitter.com/harnaazsandhu0…
I believed in her ever since I saw her. I never doubt her chance. A well deserved and convincing victory India🇮🇳Congratulations Miss India Harnaaz SandhuThe new Miss Universe (2021) 👑🇮🇳!#70thMissUniverse#MissUniverse2021#MissIndia
@MissUniverse Congratulations Harnaaz! Well deserved.
Congrats everyone🥳🥳a big hug and round of applause to harnaaz Sandhu for bringing the Miss Universe crown back after 21 years..super proud of you...totally deserved youtu.be/SB-wL9gtuKg
Behold the Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu of India! 😍❤🥳 https://t.co/RnbVnMSUqb
Congratulations 🎉👏 once again to #HarnaazSandhufor winning #MissUniverse2021 #MissUniversetitle for India. So truly well deserved ❤️ youtu.be/DWoxCGiEWtA
Congratulations INDIA, Harnaaz! 👑 so well deserved! Can't wait to witness your reign. Welcome to the @MissUniverse sisterhood! #70thMissUniverse
One of my Faves won. Yay! Congratulations to our @MissUniverse 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu of India. Well-deserved.Congrats to Runners-up as well:1st RU - Nadia Ferreira (Paraguay)2nd RU - Lalela Mswane (South Africa)#MissUniverse2021 #MissUniverse #MU2021 #MU #70thMissUniverse https://t.co/nk8DAW6AaR

Words of wisdom from the newly crowned champion

Harnaaz Sandhu has won all hearts today. Her performance has been phenomenal with the round where she went on to represent her Indian roots gaining a lot of attention.

Her words and her beauty are being celebrated across the globe. Previously, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu had stated in an interview:

""I always wanted to be called India on an international platform. Now it's happening; I have gotten the chance to represent 1.3 billion people of my country on the world stage. I am so privileged and grateful for the opportunities I have received."
QUEEN! 👑😍LOOK: Official portrait of #MissUniverse 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. |📷 Miss UniverseREAD: inq.news/MissUIndia https://t.co/WAMbLOKcbE

Harnaaz Sandhu has fulfilled her dream of representing her country on a world stage and when asked on stage for advice to younger women, she said:

"I would tell young women to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and beautiful. Stop comparing yourself with others and let's focus on the more important things happening across the world. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life. I believed in myself, and that's why I am standing here today."

It is a special day and a special victory, and it is absolutely right to celebrate it your own way.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia
