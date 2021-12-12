Miss Universe 2020: 5 things to know about Andrea Meza

With Miss Universe 2021 soon to be crowned, it is time to freshen up some old memories. The 69th Miss Universe annual pageant was won by Miss Mexico Andrea Meza. Meza won the title after competing with 73 other contestants from around the globe in a challenging showdown.

The highlight of her appearance in last year's Miss Universe pageant was her colorful Alebrije costume during the show's national costume event. Her costume featured the face of a dragon, bull horns, wings and a horse tail.

This year, Meza will pass on her crown to the next Miss Universe title holder. Here are 5 things to know about Andrea Meza.

5 things to know about Andrea Meza, the 2020 Miss Universe

1) Third Miss Mexico to win the Miss Universe title

Andrea Meza became the third Miss Mexico to win the title of Miss Universe in 2020. She claims to have been inspired by her predecessors, Lupita Jones, who won the title in 1991, beating 72 other contestants, and Ximena Navarrete, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2010.

2) Andrea Meza is quite a pro with pageants

Before winning the title, Meza had appeared in a number of beauty pageants that helped her become a seasoned contestant when she finally made her way to the Miss Universe 2020 pageant. She was a contestant in Miss World Mexico in 2016, Miss World in 2017, and Mexicana Universe in 2020.

3) Meza is seasoned in sports too

Andrea Meza also has an athletic side to her. She is a pro basketball player and can even do a few tricks with the ball, which she isn't shy to show off. In the pre-pageant activities of Miss Mexico and Mexicana Universal, she won the sports challenge.

4) Andrea is also aware of social causes

Meza is also very aware of social causes. She works with the Municipal Institute for Women (INMUJERES) in Mexico on issues related to women’s rights. She is also an ardent advocate of body positivity and has been very vocal about it.

5) She has a degree in software engineering

Andrea has a degree in software engineering and she is proud to be a woman in a male-dominated field. Moreover, Andrea is also a very creative person. She is a certified Makeup Artist and a model. She is also the Tourism Brand Ambassador for the city of Chihuahua, her hometown in Mexico.

Don't miss this year's Miss Universe beauty pageant. Check this link for details on how to stream the show live.

Edited by R. Elahi