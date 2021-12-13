Who is Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu? All about beauty queen ahead of Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu is the delegate from India for the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe 2021 will be crowned today and all countries sending their representatives are waiting in anticipation for the big announcement to be made.

The Miss Universe 2021 pageant can be watched live on Fox. Tune in to see who is the next Miss Universe 2021. However, ahead of the big reveal, here is what you need to know about the delegate from India, Harnaaz Sandhu.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu is an Indian model hailing from Chandigarh. She is the winner of the Miss Diva Universe 2021 title that paved her way to the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. Sandhu started her modeling career when she was quite young, where she modeled for various fashion events. Gradually she made her way to beauty pageants and won her first pageant, becoming Miss Chandigarh 2017.

Harnaaz Sandhu participated in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2019 where she ended up in the top 12. In 2021 she participated in the Miss Diva Universe contest and emerged as the winner. She aced every round with her intelligence and charm, as well as her social awareness. She delivered a wonderful speech on Global Warming and Climate Change which impressed the judges enough to crown Harnaaz as Miss Diva 2021.

More about the Miss Diva 2021

Professionally, Harnaaz is an actor. She has two Punjabi LMS lined up for release in 2022. She hopes that her characters in LMS break the stereotypes that the world has of women.

Harnaaz Sandhu claims to have drawn inspiration from her mother. In her Miss Universe delegate bio, she says that her mother broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family. This inspired Harnaaz to support women's causes and advocate for women's empowerment. Harnaaz is also a strong advocate for women's constitutional rights to education, careers, and freedom of choice.

Harnaaz also enjoys spending time in the company of friends. She loves yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess. However, her favorite activity is swimming. Harnaaz is also a writer in her spare time. She enjoys writing small couplets in her mother tongue Punjabi.

Watch Harnaaz Sandhu as she competes with 80 other delegates in this year's Miss Universe pageant. Here is hoping that she manages to win and make her country proud.

