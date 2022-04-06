The Thing About Pam episode 5 review: In the endgame now?

After four episodes of Pamela Hupp (Renée Zellweger) evading her crime with a clever web of lies, The Thing About Pam is back with a brand new episode. Titled She's Not Who You Think She is, the episode sees all the cards working against the real murderer as she comes closer to getting exposed.

The latest episode of the Dateline-inspired drama aired on April 5, 2022. On a curve of improvement, this episode was also better than most episodes from the first half of the show, especially with Zellweger excellently portraying the falling Pam Hupp and her desperate measures and reactions to the things around her.

Read on for a detailed review of The Thing About Pam season 1, episode 5.

The Thing About Pam episode 5 review: Tumbling card house of lies?

Geekazoid @JiffyPopCulture 🏾 🏾 #TheThingAboutPam #Dateline @DatelineNBC Honestly, Renée Zellweger is so AMAZING in this role that she made giving Winnie a cough lozenge seem as menacing as whipping out a rusty axe… @DatelineNBC Honestly, Renée Zellweger is so AMAZING in this role that she made giving Winnie a cough lozenge seem as menacing as whipping out a rusty axe…😬 👏🏾👏🏾 #TheThingAboutPam #Dateline https://t.co/vonMJhU9Re

After the intense retrial in Betsy Faria's (Katy Mixon) murder case, the previous episode shifted many dynamics that determined the show's stance. With Russ (Glenn Flesher) cleared off from his wife's murder accusation, the focus shifts to the star witness, whose words were pivotal in framing Russ.

This focus is intensified by the Dateline coverage, which brings notoriety to Pam Hupp. Fighting for Betsy's insurance money does not help Pam evade the charges either. In fact, in this episode, the public opinion turns against her completely, with Leah Askey (Judy Greer) also being a target for her misjudgment earlier.

Pam's lies and fake nature simply struggle to hold up in this episode, as she is shunned by the other members of society. Zellweger excellently portrayed this crumbling Pam, slowly losing her power and position.

This episode does a good job of making Pam unlikable, but it fails to create the contrast that it aimed for. This is mostly because the creators could not make Pam likable or convincing at all. Viewers already detested the character, so it was not a huge change or surprise, unlike the real-life events that inspired it.

On the other hand, Russ and Betsy's daughters coming for Pam is a welcome sight. This case will continue in the next episode, but Pam seems to be pushing too hard by now. The end of the episode saw her planning to go further than ever in her quest to get the money and clear her name, which would make an interesting finale.

Technical aspects of The Thing About Pam

The Thing About Pam has improved since the previous episode, with more convincing acting and a better-suited script. However, some problems still remain, like the failed contrast of Pam's character. But this episode creates a great unlikable Pam with Zellweger really looking composed in her portrayal.

The courtroom scene is well-shot and well-made yet again with great colors, music, and camera work. The script is also better than the earlier episodes of the show. There is enough matter to keep viewers interested, if not glued to the screen.

The upcoming episode of The Thing About Pamwill releases on April 12, 2022, and can be streamed on the official website of NBC.

