The Thing About Pam episode 5 preview: Time up for star-witness?

The Thing About Pam is finally moving in the right direction and exploring more important questions with the most recent episode of the Dateline-inspired drama. With its fifth episode ready to air, the show will most likely answer the building questions while also exploring how Pamela Hupp (Renée Zellweger) will finally be caught in her web of lies.

Titled She's Not Who You Think She is, this episode will premiere on April 5, 2022, and will be the second-last episode of the drama miniseries. Being so close to the finale, this episode will drop the curtain on many relevant subjects, including the search for the real killer of Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon).

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Thing About Pam.

The Thing About Pam synopsis: How long can the truth be hidden?

The upcoming episode of the NBC true-crime drama will pick up after Russ Faria's (played by Glenn Flesher) retrial, where the husband of the deceased is proven innocent. Given this new development, the case will be reopened, and this time, there will not be many places left for Pamela to hide.

Eunice Mernice @sheneildis I do not trust the water Pam gave to Betsy's daughter. She is up to evil #TheThingAboutPam I do not trust the water Pam gave to Betsy's daughter. She is up to evil #TheThingAboutPam https://t.co/1Y50zx1vuJ

After masterfully dodging the initial conviction, Pamela looked secure about the future. But with newer developments amid a civil lawsuit along with public opinion turning against her, the journey from here is certainly looking much more precarious. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Pam gains notoriety once the "Dateline" episode airs; as she squares off against Betsy's daughters in a civil suit for the insurance money, public opinion turns against her; Leah Askey finds her seat as District Attorney challenged by Mike Wood."

Dateline will play a huge role in bringing notoriety to the loving friend's regular life. It is already surprising how she was spared any suspicion in the first three episodes. But things seem to have evolved in the previous episode.

DREAMER @hazelroses1970



@DatelineNBC



#TheThingAboutPam So Leah is destroying police evidence and thinks she'll get away with it!?! So Leah is destroying police evidence and thinks she'll get away with it!?! @DatelineNBC#TheThingAboutPam https://t.co/Wf9CuDDd1T

This will also allow Zellweger to use her impressive emotional range to portray the now pressured Pam Hupp and her attempts at wriggling out of the situation. The synopsis also hints at new developments with Leah Askey (Judy Greer), one of the only characters not convinced of Russ's innocence from the previous episode.

The Thing About Pam episode 5 release date

The upcoming episode of the show will air on April 5, 2022, on the NBC channel. It airs at 10.00 pm ET every Tuesday. The show is also available for streaming on the official streaming services of NBC. Stay tuned for more updates.

