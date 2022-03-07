Where is Pamela Hupp now? All about woman who inspired Renee Zellweger’s The Thing About Pam

The Thing About Pam is an upcoming intense true-crime miniseries set to arrive exclusively on NBC on March 8. The six-part show will star Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger in the lead role of Pamela Hupp.

The NBC miniseries will revolve around the distressing story of what happened to Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria in the small town of Missouri and what came after that when law enforcement reportedly failed to investigate the murder case adequately.

With a lot of media covering the news regarding The Thing About Pam, audiences cannot help but wonder what Pamela Hupp is doing at present.

‘The Thing About Pam,’ starring Renee Zellweger, soon to be released

Who is Pamela Hupp, and where is she at present?

Pamela Hupp is a convict who allegedly pretended to be close friends with Betsy Faria, with one menacing purpose in mind. She reportedly convinced Betsy Faria to put all her life insurance policy worth $150,000 in her name and later on murdered her so that she could take all the money.

Reportedly, Pam Hupp went further to ensure that Russell, Betsy’s husband, looked like the real murderer. Eventually, she allegedly ended up shooting and killing a man she utilized to set up Russell in a different plot.

It is even assumed that she might have murdered her own mother. Hupp was eventually charged with the cold-blooded murder of Betsy Faria.

Mariah Day, Betsy’s daughter, said in an interview with People:

“(Police) didn’t look at Pam Hupp at all.”

Russell was allegedly charged and arrested in his wife Betsy’s death and reportedly served over two years of jail time before getting acquitted in 2015.

Pamela is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, a participant in a plot to make Russell look like the culprit of his wife’s death, as alleged by the prosecutors.

Pamela Hupp took a guilty plea so that she could avoid the death sentence. However, the jaw-dropping incident reportedly led Mike Wood, the Lincoln County Prosecutor, to look closer at Pamela for Betsy’s murder, for which Wood sought the death penalty during a news conference.

The NBC miniseries will also feature actors Josh Duhamel, who plays the character of defense attorney Joel Schwartz, Katy Mixon, portraying the role of Betsy Faria, Judy Greer as prosecutor Leah Askey, and Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria.

The Thing About Pam will premiere on March 8 (Tuesday) on NBC and will be available on Peacock the following day.

Edited by Ravi Iyer