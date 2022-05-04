What time will Colin Firth's The Staircase air on HBO Max? Release date, cast, plot and more explored

The upcoming HBO Max true-crime series, The Staircase, is packed with drama, violence and vengeance. It tells the true story of Michael Peterson, played by Colin Firth, and his wife Kathleen, portrayed by Toni Collette.

The story follows the relationship between the couple that was brought to light after Kathleen was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home. Subsequently, the entire case was taken to court when it was ruled a homicide where Michael became the key suspect.

The HBO show is based on the documentary series by the same name that depicted the real-life Michael Peterson through his trial and explored the story via archival records and personal interviews. Drawing from that, HBO is all set to dramatize the story of Michael and Kathleen in their upcoming crime drama The Staircase.

More about HBO Max's The Staircase

According to the official HBO streaming website, the series is,

"Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (ColinFirth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette)."

The series is all set to follow the story of the Peterson family that fell apart after Kathleen’s death, in which Michael emerged as the prime suspect. Michael Peterson was a decorated military personnel-turned-author who lived with his wife, Kathleen, in North Carolina.

The two seemed to have a perfect life going on, but when Kathleen presumably fell down the stairs, that changed.

Michael was brought to court by the overwhelming evidence that pointed all fingers at him. Prosecutors argued that Michael had bludgeoned his wife to death when she found out about his bis*xuality and online affairs, while he claimed that she fell down the stairs under the effect of alcohol and Valium.

But the autopsy did not rule in favor of Michael and it was reported officially that Kathleen suffered multiple injuries to the back of her head with a blunt object.

To find out how the trial turned out for Michael, watch the HBO miniseries coming soon.

When will the HBO series premiere? How to watch it?

Starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the lead roles, along with Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosemarie DeWitt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sophie Turner, among many others, The Staircase will drop on HBO Max this May.

Directed by Antonio Campos, the HBO eight-episode miniseries will drop on the streaming platform this May 5, 2022. Only the first three episodes will be released when the show premieres and following that, new episodes will be released weekly on the streamer platform itself.

To catch the series, interested viewers will have to sign up to HBO Max. HBO Max can only be accessed by paid subscriptions. So viewers will have to sign up to the streaming platform. There are a wide range of plans available that viewers can choose from.

Don't miss The Staircase coming soon this May.

