Is Sophie Turner expecting? Actress addresses pregnancy and raising a second child with Joe Jonas 

English actress Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are excited about extending their family from three to four.

In an interview with Elle UK published on May 3, the 26-year-old star confirmed that she is pregnant with their second child. Speaking to the outlet, Turner said:

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Turner held her pregnant belly on the Met Gala red carpet in New York City on May 2, as she posed with her Jonas. She wore an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown and white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry line.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already parents to a two-year-old

The couple, who married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019 before remarrying in France the following month, welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

Speaking to People Magazine at the time, a rep for the couple revealed:

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."

Since the birth of her first child, Turner has shared a lot of throwback photographs from her pregnancy on her social media accounts.

When asked by a fan to upload a photo of "something she missed" back in December 2020, the actress posted a snapshot of herself in front of a bathroom mirror showing off her pregnant belly.

Sophie Turner flaunting her baby bump. (Image via Instagram/sophiet)

Turner also displayed a new tattoo in Willa's honor on her Instagram story in November 2020. The Game of Thrones actress casually displayed the new tattoo that bears her daughter's first initial, "W."

Her new tattoo was visible under her "J" tattoo in the photo, which many fans assumed is a tribute to her husband, Joe Jonas.

ᵕ̈ @joeshesitate no thoughts only sophie turner’s J and W tattoo. no thoughts only sophie turner’s J and W tattoo. https://t.co/0IMJPX9d4m

The couple's pregnancy announcement follows the news of Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcoming their first child via surrogacy.

Sharing her excitement about the arrival of their baby girl, Priyanka Chopra wrote that the couple was "overjoyed."

Kevin Jonas, the older brother, has two children with his wife Danielle, whom he married in December 2009.

On the professional front, Sophie Turner will next be seen in HBO Max's original series The Staircase in the role of Margaret Ratliff. She will also star in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's film Strangers.

Edited by Somava