Sophie Turner's pregnancy rumors explained

Rumors of Sophie Turner being pregnant have set the internet ablaze. This comes after the Game of Thrones actress stepped out into Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood looking visibly pregnant.

The 25-year-old actress strengthened speculation on Monday after she wore a white crop top which put focus on her tummy. The actress gently placed her hand on her stomach which left netizens curious about her expecting her second child.

Sophie Turner is married to the famous Jonas Brothers' Joe Jonas. The two are parents to their 19-month-old daughter, Willa.

Internet reacts to rumors about Sophie Turner's alleged pregnancy

Netizens were shocked to see the Time Freak actress pregnant as she gave birth to her daughter in 2020.

Some followers found it peculiar that the pregnancy rumors came right after her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra's recent announcement. The Quantico actress revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas were now parents.

Some tweets reacting to Turner's pregnancy rumors are present below.

Jess @jessmal13 LISTEN I HAVEN’T RECOVERED FROM MISS WILLA YET AND SOPHIE TURNER IS PREGNANT AGAIN LISTEN I HAVEN’T RECOVERED FROM MISS WILLA YET AND SOPHIE TURNER IS PREGNANT AGAIN https://t.co/s1pmheM1IS

jessica @JessicaHouser why is sophie turner pregnant again like god damn joseph why is sophie turner pregnant again like god damn joseph

𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒚 @ohsoslytherin_ i don't understand how sophie turner is starting a new project over the summer and yet she's pregnant with her second child like is she Wonder Woman or something like that? i don't understand how sophie turner is starting a new project over the summer and yet she's pregnant with her second child like is she Wonder Woman or something like that?

Amelia @Amelia50996562 🥰 I'm so, so happy for Sophie Turner Today is a day of good news: new interesting project and she's pregnant with second child!!!🥳🥰 I'm so, so happy for Sophie Turner Today is a day of good news: new interesting project and she's pregnant with second child!!!🥳🎉🥰 I'm so, so happy for Sophie Turner🔥❤😍 https://t.co/O61K8HN69w

♡ is watching bones @brucexnat WAIT IS SOPHIE TURNER PREGNANT AGAIN? WAIT IS SOPHIE TURNER PREGNANT AGAIN?

“So Sophie turner got jealous and got pregnant ? How petty can she be .. can she not let Priyanka take the spotlight for one ..and Joe Jonas broke up the band and cancelled the tour to promote his singles .. selfish” @rayofsun28 A typical Jonas brother quote let’s try it shall we“So Sophie turner got jealous and got pregnant ? How petty can she be .. can she not let Priyanka take the spotlight for one ..and Joe Jonas broke up the band and cancelled the tour to promote his singles .. selfish” @rayofsun28 A typical Jonas brother quote let’s try it shall we 😇“So Sophie turner got jealous and got pregnant ? How petty can she be .. can she not let Priyanka take the spotlight for one ..and Joe Jonas broke up the band and cancelled the tour to promote his singles .. selfish”

des🌟 @disneyrry WAIT IS SOPHIE TURNER PREGNANT AGAIN?? WAIT IS SOPHIE TURNER PREGNANT AGAIN??

Dulce Marquez @dulcemrqz I’m pretty sure Sophie Turner is pregnant again I’m pretty sure Sophie Turner is pregnant again

Turner decided to keep her first pregnancy private by staying away from the cameras. However, as reported by HITC, she revealed in a recent Instagram QnA session that she missed being pregnant, and having her pregnancy belly. She also shared a picture of herself with a baby bump.

To add, Turner said:

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that’s the tea.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship explored

The couple were romantically linked in 2016 and went on to get married in October the following year. They had an intimate and secret ceremony at the 'A Little White Wedding Chapel' in Las Vegas.

Prior to their wedding day, the couple were attending the Billboard Music Awards so they had several celebrities attend the intimate affair.

The two were officiated by an Elvis impersonator and had a joyous wedding. DJ Diplo also shared the event through his Instagram live. Jonas and Turner also held a wedding for their extended family and friends in France. The event was held on June 29, 2019.

They went on to welcome their first child Willa in July 2020.

