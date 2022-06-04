Who was Hypo? Rapper stabbed to death at party with murder reportedly filmed on phones

Well-known rapper Hypo was recently stabbed to death at a party. The incident was reportedly filmed on the phone by those who were present at the event. He was 39 years old at the time of death.

He filmed himself arriving at the Jubilee Bank Holiday event in Redbridge before being killed. Social media footage shows paramedics doing their best to save him.

Cops believe that the rest of the people filmed him being stabbed and have suggested that the footage may have been captured on mobile phones. He was updating his Instagram Story a few hours before his death and came to the party in a car with his friend.

Tesh @Teshan_ #hypo R.I.P Hypo stabbed to death in east London on a dead rave ting only if you lot knew bout the mashtown days and the video on the cpr ting is mad disrespectful #mashtown R.I.P Hypo stabbed to death in east London on a dead rave ting only if you lot knew bout the mashtown days and the video on the cpr ting is mad disrespectful #mashtown #hypo

DirtyWoke @RedPillTrill the scary thing about that hypo video is look how death can come from out the blue... with your chains on, money in your pocket and a bright future... the scary thing about that hypo video is look how death can come from out the blue... with your chains on, money in your pocket and a bright future...

He was having fun with the crowd as he uploaded further footage to his social media account. No one has been arrested so far. Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said,

“This man was attacked at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance. I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw. It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, was captured on people’s phones. Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened.”

Everything known about Hypo

Hypo was a famous rapper from London (Image via bigghypes/Instagram)

Hypo, real name Lamar Jackson, was a famous star in the East London-based Mashtown collective of rappers and is credited for being a major influence on Britain’s rap scene. His net worth was estimated to be around $100,000.

He was active on Instagram with around 23,500 followers and on Twitter with almost 2,200 fans. He enjoyed soccer and played it in his spare time.

Hypo grew up in Islington, North London, and spent some time in Jamaica. He had a rough and difficult past, according to his friends, but had relaxed over the years.

He dated Scottish singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé for a year before they split in 2017. However, they remained on friendly terms. Emeli Sandé gained recognition after being featured on the 2009 Chipmunk track, Diamond Singles and Never Be Your Woman by rapper Wiley in 2010. Following Hypo’s death, Twitter was flooded with tributes from his fans:

DrillInsider @DrillInsider 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 man these words come back to haunt man. Pls my people if you have problems on roads from back in the day don't under estimate anyone. Keep away from social media, these small talk interviews and hood functions and Party's plus the fake friends. Rip to Hypo🏾 man these words come back to haunt man. Pls my people if you have problems on roads from back in the day don't under estimate anyone. Keep away from social media, these small talk interviews and hood functions and Party's plus the fake friends. #mashtown Rip to Hypo 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 man these words come back to haunt man. Pls my people if you have problems on roads from back in the day don't under estimate anyone. Keep away from social media, these small talk interviews and hood functions and Party's plus the fake friends. #mashtown https://t.co/4TDG9E2ScN

Itsbassssshhhh @itsbashhhhh everyone acting like nice guy but deep down he was robber people acting like they really know him anyway rip hypo everyone acting like nice guy but deep down he was robber people acting like they really know him anyway rip hypo

Trill @Tyrell1Up Hypo getting engaged then getting killed like a week later is tragic. RIP Hypo getting engaged then getting killed like a week later is tragic. RIP

On tour @Ontour63285546 Just seen the hypo video damnnnnnn Just seen the hypo video damnnnnnn

Lippy @LickshotLippy Very sad news to wake up to. Always supported anything I done. We lost a real one youtu.be/HZyq6A-904E RIP Big HypesVery sad news to wake up to. Always supported anything I done. We lost a real one RIP Big Hypes 💯 Very sad news to wake up to. Always supported anything I done. We lost a real one 💔 youtu.be/HZyq6A-904E

ROCKS D. XEBEC ⚫️🐍 @Michael_Iluyo I remember my first introduction to UK rap was Mashtown & Giggs, RIP HYPO I remember my first introduction to UK rap was Mashtown & Giggs, RIP HYPO

Mikey Tyson @MK_TRUCE This recording man dying ting needs to stop smh RIP Hypo This recording man dying ting needs to stop smh RIP Hypo

🇯🇲#Karim Benzema#🇸🇳 @Mrundervalued This Hypo news is nuts man R.I.P everytime, I didn't see the vid and I'm glad. But you lot are Neeks for recording that shit. This Hypo news is nuts man R.I.P everytime, I didn't see the vid and I'm glad. But you lot are Neeks for recording that shit.

Hassan @LIVA_GOTTA RIP Hypo.. watching his insta story shows you how nothing is promised smh RIP Hypo.. watching his insta story shows you how nothing is promised smh

According to his friends, the rapper recently got engaged to a new partner and had a child a year ago. His partner's identity, however, remains unknown for the time being.

He was stabbed recently at Woodford Green, east London, during the Jubilee Bank Holiday event and was pronounced dead on the spot. Ambulance workers tried to resuscitate him as seen in a video clip posted on social media. A post-mortem examination will be held to confirm the cause of death.

Despite being a popular personality, he did not have a Wikipedia page because of which details related to his parents, date of birth, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

