Christian Toby Obumseli's tweets resurface online after girlfriend, Courtney Tailor, stabbed him to death 

Instagram model Courtney Tailor was detained and taken into a mental institution after killing her boyfriend Christian Toby Obumseli. Law enforcement believed that a domestic dispute occurred between the two.
In light of the 27-year-old’s death, family and friends are not only grieving the loss of a loved one, as the internet seems to be invested in the case as well.
Christian Toby Obumseli's racist tweets resurface post his death
A slew of tweets by Obumseli have resurfaced online since his passing where he had criticized Black women. A few of the tweets read:
“Oomf: ‘black girls are born knowing how to shake they a*s’ me: ‘honestly idc they not my type.’”
In another tweet, he said:
“Once again I’m tired of these black girls in my government class.”
He also tweeted:
“The way black girls disgrace themselves on Tv…”
In a range of other tweets, Christian Toby Obumseli spoke about how he wanted “mixed babies” and how only “yellowbone girls can pull off nose rings.”
Speaking of his love for Caucasian women, Christian Toby Obumseli said that he believed “white women can cook!” and that Caucasian woman wearing “yoga/ tights >”
As the tweets resurfaced online, many took to their social media accounts stating that Black women must not fight for justice following his death.
Christian Toby Obumseli’s family creates GoFundMe campaign
A fundraiser was created for Christian Toby Obumseli by Jeffrey Obumseli following the former’s death. The family member expressed that his family was “shocked and hurting,” and "utterly devastated."
Speaking about Christian's character, the fundraiser read:
“Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence. We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit.”
The GoFundMe campaign hopes to raise money for funeral arrangements, attorney fees, litigation, counseling, and bills.
The campaign hopes to raise $100,000. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had acquired $67,000. The highest donation of $2,000 was made by Alexander Yoseph.
More about Christian's death and Courtney's arrest
Law enforcement reported that they received a call from Courtney Tailor at 5 PM on Sunday. The couple lived in a luxury apartment building in Miami, Florida. They found Obumseli’s shoulder stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
While the 25-year-old model was detained at the police station, she threatened to kill herself, which led to her being “Baker Acted.” This allows mental health professionals and judges to commit a person to a mental health facility for 72 hours. They can do so if the person displays violent or suicidal tendencies.
It remains unclear whether the influencer has been released from the mental health institution. At the time, Tailor did not face any charges for her boyfriend’s death.