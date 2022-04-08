Christian Toby Obumseli's tweets resurface online after girlfriend, Courtney Tailor, stabbed him to death 

Instagram model Courtney Tailor was detained and taken into a mental institution after killing her boyfriend Christian Toby Obumseli. Law enforcement believed that a domestic dispute occurred between the two.

In light of the 27-year-old’s death, family and friends are not only grieving the loss of a loved one, as the internet seems to be invested in the case as well.

Christian Toby Obumseli's racist tweets resurface post his death

A slew of tweets by Obumseli have resurfaced online since his passing where he had criticized Black women. A few of the tweets read:

“Oomf: ‘black girls are born knowing how to shake they a*s’ me: ‘honestly idc they not my type.’”

In another tweet, he said:

“Once again I’m tired of these black girls in my government class.”

He also tweeted:

“The way black girls disgrace themselves on Tv…”

In a range of other tweets, Christian Toby Obumseli spoke about how he wanted “mixed babies” and how only “yellowbone girls can pull off nose rings.”

Speaking of his love for Caucasian women, Christian Toby Obumseli said that he believed “white women can cook!” and that Caucasian woman wearing “yoga/ tights >”

choco_godess. @chocokawen_8 Can we black women ( especially Nigerian women) collectively not give a damn or care about Christian Toby Obumseli case?? This is not our fight at all. Can we black women ( especially Nigerian women) collectively not give a damn or care about Christian Toby Obumseli case?? This is not our fight at all. https://t.co/chygMMWs0z

As the tweets resurfaced online, many took to their social media accounts stating that Black women must not fight for justice following his death.

Dom Was Here @DomVHarris How christian obumseli felt about black women is unfortunate. Him losing his life in that manner is also unfortunate.

.

That’s all I have. How christian obumseli felt about black women is unfortunate. Him losing his life in that manner is also unfortunate..That’s all I have.

𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒆❤️‍🔥 @itssmeclarine So Christian Toby Obumseli was on social media passing around anti-black women propaganda and praising only white women only for a white woman to kill him and white police officers refusing to investigate his case…terrible story but crazy how the universe works sometimes So Christian Toby Obumseli was on social media passing around anti-black women propaganda and praising only white women only for a white woman to kill him and white police officers refusing to investigate his case…terrible story but crazy how the universe works sometimes

Alicia B @AliciaB85930624



Black women , stay out of this situation. Japxxn @TobyObumseli The way black girls disgrace themselves on Tv... The way black girls disgrace themselves on Tv... This is Toby Christian Obumseli.Black women , stay out of this situation. twitter.com/tobyobumseli/s… This is Toby Christian Obumseli. Black women , stay out of this situation. twitter.com/tobyobumseli/s…

Pilar Nolé @PilarNole_ I just got 1 thing to say about this Christian "Toby" Obumseli sichiation. DO NOT CALL US! Everybody wants to black women to rally behind this black man that was killed by the very woman he craved. Call HIS community. Not us!! He don't want nothing from us. Respect his wishes. I just got 1 thing to say about this Christian "Toby" Obumseli sichiation. DO NOT CALL US! Everybody wants to black women to rally behind this black man that was killed by the very woman he craved. Call HIS community. Not us!! He don't want nothing from us. Respect his wishes. https://t.co/ktt7MuMYX6

Jason (Recast T'Challa) @EscaflowneClown What happened to Christian Toby Obumseli is a story of white supremacy. A Black man who spent his time dehumanizing Black women, fetishizing white women, centering himself around yt centered circles, ends up getting murdered by his white girlfriend, and police dont charge her. What happened to Christian Toby Obumseli is a story of white supremacy. A Black man who spent his time dehumanizing Black women, fetishizing white women, centering himself around yt centered circles, ends up getting murdered by his white girlfriend, and police dont charge her.

Junior Maruwa @juniormaruwa Black Twitter when they found out Christian Toby Obumseli was a coon Black Twitter when they found out Christian Toby Obumseli was a coon https://t.co/OJoya4SGFy

Christian Toby Obumseli’s family creates GoFundMe campaign

A fundraiser was created for Christian Toby Obumseli by Jeffrey Obumseli following the former’s death. The family member expressed that his family was “shocked and hurting,” and "utterly devastated."

Speaking about Christian's character, the fundraiser read:

“Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence. We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit.”

The GoFundMe campaign hopes to raise money for funeral arrangements, attorney fees, litigation, counseling, and bills.

The campaign hopes to raise $100,000. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had acquired $67,000. The highest donation of $2,000 was made by Alexander Yoseph.

More about Christian's death and Courtney's arrest

Law enforcement reported that they received a call from Courtney Tailor at 5 PM on Sunday. The couple lived in a luxury apartment building in Miami, Florida. They found Obumseli’s shoulder stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

While the 25-year-old model was detained at the police station, she threatened to kill herself, which led to her being “Baker Acted.” This allows mental health professionals and judges to commit a person to a mental health facility for 72 hours. They can do so if the person displays violent or suicidal tendencies.

It remains unclear whether the influencer has been released from the mental health institution. At the time, Tailor did not face any charges for her boyfriend’s death.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan