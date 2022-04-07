What is the Baker Act? Instagram Influencer Courtney Tailor accused of killing boyfriend, Christian Obumseli 

Christian Toby Obumseli was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend Courtney Tailor at a high-rise in Miami. Law enforcement believe there was a domestic dispute between the two. The latter has since been Baker Acted, which has allowed her to keep her name out of press coverage.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the One Paraiso luxury building in Edgewater. CBS4 spoke with residents of the building who shared that they had received an email about a domestic incident. Local 10 spoke to close friends of Courtney Tailor and the late 27-year-old. They detailed how the couple had a rocky relationship.

Ashley Vaughn, a friend, told the local news channel:

“We’ve seen her hit him, I’ve never seen him hit her.”

Because Miami @BecauseMiami #EXCLUSIVE : On Sunday at 5pm @MiamiPD responded to One Paraiso condo in Edgewater to a male, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, 27, stabbed in a domestic incident. He was declared dead at the hospital. One female was detained and Baker Acted. The case remains under investigation. #EXCLUSIVE: On Sunday at 5pm @MiamiPD responded to One Paraiso condo in Edgewater to a male, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, 27, stabbed in a domestic incident. He was declared dead at the hospital. One female was detained and Baker Acted. The case remains under investigation. https://t.co/8E5MwlmAwq

Contrary to Vaughn’s opinion, a neighbor who had a clear view of the couple’s apartment told Local 10 that a week before the stabbing, the two got into a heated argument which led to Tailor being physically abused. The neighbor said:

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or close-handed, but he was swinging at her.”

Officers said the victim struggled before being stabbed in the shoulder. He died after being transported to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center.

More about Courtney Tailor and the Baker Act

Courtney Tailor is a 25-year-old Instagram influencer who has also modeled for big brands including Pepsi, Cirrus Logic, Celebration Church, Discount Dollars, and more. She has amassed over two million followers on Instagram. Apart from being a fitness sensation, she has also appeared in the music video for Me, Myself & I by G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha.

The model has received immense traction online, which has allowed her to step into Hollywood as well. She acquired roles in movies including American Psycho, The Lying Game, and Unstalkable, among others.

Since acquiring a massive fanbase, she has released her own merchandise. She also has her own YouTube channel where she has amassed 14.2k subscribers.

After allegedly killing her boyfriend, Courtney Tailor was detained by the police and threatened to kill herself at the station. The Baker Act was then carried out against her.

The Florida Baker Act law allows mental health professionals, judges, and law enforcement to commit a person to a mental health treatment center for 72 hours. This takes place if the person shows signs of suicidal tendencies or violent behavior.

After being placed in a facility, an evaluation will take place to determine whether the person is a danger to themselves or others. Following the same, they will be released from the holding period.

People can be placed under the Baker Act either voluntarily or involuntarily. The act came into being in the early 19702 as part of the Florida Mental Health Act. It was named after representative Maxine Baker.

According to Local 10, Courtney Tailor is not facing any charges.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan