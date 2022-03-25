Pepsi Maple Syrup x IHOP: How to get, participation rules, availability and all you need to know

On March 24, PepsiCo announced their collaboration with IHOP for a limited-edition release of a new drink called Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

This special version of the beverage brand's iconic cola is specifically designed for pancake lovers.

In an official press release, PepsiCo's Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan said:

"There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola – sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldn't be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn't often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike."

Pepsi @pepsi



Share a video/image of your pancake stacks & tag #ShowUsYourStack + Introducing our limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola 🥞Share a video/image of your pancake stacks & tag @IHOP #PepsiSweepstakes for the chance to win. One consumer will also be surprised with our custom Pepsi Spout! Introducing our limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola 🥞Share a video/image of your pancake stacks & tag @IHOP + #ShowUsYourStack + #PepsiSweepstakes for the chance to win. One consumer will also be surprised with our custom Pepsi Spout! https://t.co/NqAkkirzz2

According to the announcement, the Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola will be available via an online sweepstake on Instagram and Twitter.

Pepsi also described the beverage's flavor as "maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel" taste of their legendary cola.

How to participate in the Pepsi Maple Syrup x IHOP sweepstake

Pepsi @pepsi No Purch. Nec. U.S. res (excluding MA & VT), 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 3/29/22. Not Avail Retail. Rules: bit.ly/3s2Ixvg No Purch. Nec. U.S. res (excluding MA & VT), 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 3/29/22. Not Avail Retail. Rules: bit.ly/3s2Ixvg

As mentioned earlier, the Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola will only be available through a sweepstake on Instagram and Twitter. Only 2,000 fans will be selected to receive the limited-edition beverage.

According to the announcement, participants will need to post pictures of their pancake stacks on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes. They also need to tag the official accounts of the respective brands, @PepsiCo and @IHOP, who partnered to bring the limited-run product to pancake enthusiasts.

The #ShowUsYourStack contest began on March 24 and will last until March 29. It is open to most US citizens above the age of 18.

However, the contest cannot be entered by residents of the US States, Massachusetts and Vermont. Moreover, the age limit is 19 and above for states like Alabama and Nebraska.

Each participant is limited to only one entry on either Instagram or Twitter. If a participant is randomly chosen in the sweepstake, they will be contacted over Twitter or Instagram 'Direct Messages.'

The winners have to respond to the DM within 24 hours and may be required to sign an affidavit in agreement with PepsiCo and IHOP's conditions regarding the contest.

IHOP @IHOP If only we had a cola to pair with this stack... @pepsi can you help us out? #ShowUsYourStack If only we had a cola to pair with this stack... @pepsi can you help us out? #ShowUsYourStack https://t.co/LOhvHiKBEE

The PepsiCo X IHOP's sweepstake will also include one special prize, which one of the 2,000 lucky fans would receive.

The contest will randomly select one winner, who will also receive an IHOP X Pepsi cola-themed pitcher to go with the limited-edition beverage.

Pepsi Maple Syrup details

IHOP @IHOP



Want a chance to win these limited-edition cans? Share a picture or a video of your pancake stack by March 29th and tag #PepsiSweepstakes With @pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, it was love at first sip.Want a chance to win these limited-edition cans? Share a picture or a video of your pancake stack by March 29th and tag @IHOP with #ShowUsYourStack With @pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, it was love at first sip. ❤Want a chance to win these limited-edition cans? Share a picture or a video of your pancake stack by March 29th and tag @IHOP with #ShowUsYourStack + #PepsiSweepstakes https://t.co/35Cuw2b26Y

According to the promotional images, the special-edition beverage will come in 12 oz cans, which are specially designed with references to IHOP's iconic pancakes and maple syrup. The cans also come in a special tan color, which mimics that of the pancakes' appearance.

Reflecting on the collaboration, IHOP's Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue said:

"We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi to have some fun and create a moment for our guests to bring home an additional source of happiness with this limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola."

While PepsiCo has not revealed the number of beverages to be given to each of the 2,000 winners, individual contest winners will likely receive a six-pack of Maple Syrup Pepsi.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh