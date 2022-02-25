Where to buy Nitro Pepsi? Release date, price, flavors and everything about the nitrogen-infused soft drink

On Wednesday, February 23, PepsiCo introduced a nitrogen-infused cola, Nitro Pepsi, which the firm labeled as "softer than a soft drink." This version of Pepsi marks the first time a nitrogen-based soft drink has been launched into the market.

In the official press release from Pepsi, the beverage giant said:

"... it's creamy, smooth and has a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head."

The company also mentioned that they had been trying to implement their nitro technology into the cola since 2019.

Nitro Pepsi will be available in two flavors

As per the press release, the firm will release the new nitro-infused cola throughout the USA on March 28. Furthermore, PepsiCo has partnered with The Linq Promenade's Sky Lounge at the High Roller Observation Wheel in Las Vegas to provide the drink 'on tap.' Fans will be able to try the new product at the Sky Lounge from March 25.

The new version of the cola will come in two flavors, Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola. According to Elite Daily, the single-serve cans would cost around $2.29, while the four-can size would cost around $6.49. Currently, Walmart is accepting pre-orders for the drink's 12-can pack for $24.

In the press release, Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's Marketing VP, said:

"...we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles."

With nitrogen infusion in the drink, the beverage is smoother and foamier than regular colas. However, due to the difficulty of storing a nitrogen-based drink in a can, Nitro Pepsi will need a particular way of consumption in order to savor the beverage.

Pepsi recommends that the drink should be served cold without additional ice. They also advised people to pour the drink vertically into the glass. Further recommendations include drinking the beverage by sipping and not using straws.

In the press release, Kaplan added:

"Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come."

As per the beverage giant, the nitrogen in the drink is maintained at an optimal storage condition with the help of specially designed cans. A special widget technology is used at the bottom of each can to negate the need to serve the drink from a tap to make it more frothy.

Edited by Prem Deshpande