Why are people boycotting Pepsi? Twitter trend explained as Texas Abortion Bill claim surfaces online

F&B giant Pepsi recently came under fire after claims about the company donating funds to committees involved in passing the Texas Abortion Bill made the rounds online.

Earlier this week, the Popular Information newsletter published a report alleging that the beverage company had donated $15,000 to the Texas GOP after they contributed to signing the controversial bill into law.

E. Jean Carroll @ejeancarroll



sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed. Need ANOTHER reason to stop drinking Pepsi? @PepsiCo sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed. Need ANOTHER reason to stop drinking Pepsi?@PepsiCo sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed.

The publication mentioned that the company continued to aid lawmakers after The Texas Heartbeat Act was passed while promoting “women empowerment” as part of their company policy. It also named multinational conglomerate AT&T as the biggest donor for the cause with an $80,000 donation.

The first report by the newsletter was published in 2020 mentioning several companies that donated to support the abortion bill. At the time, financial data was available up until June 2021, before the bill was signed into law.

However, the updated report covered the financial data from July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, after the ban was enacted. The outlet claimed that all businesses involved in the donations were aware of the cause.

In response to the latest revelation, several social media users took to Twitter to share their decision to boycott the beverage company for its contribution towards the debatable cause.

Netizens react as #BoycottPepsi trends online

#BoycottPepsi trend on Twitter left the internet divided (Image via Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

On September 1, 2021, Texas placed an official ban on abortion under the Texas Heartbeat Act. The law prohibits people from getting an abortion after the heartbeat of a child is detected around six weeks of pregnancy.

The law allows all private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” to the procedure after the detection of “cardiac activity.” The ruling sparked widespread criticism and debate across the U.S. as people presented their conflicting opinions on the issue.

More recently, PepsiCo landed in hot water after it was revealed that the company allegedly donated to lawmakers who played “key roles” in passing the Texas Abortion Law.

Shortly after, #BoycottPepsi became a trending Twitter topic and left the internet divided. It also prompted netizens to share their contradictory reactions to the situation.

Several people took to social media to slam the company for their donations:

USS Bongerprise🌿🚀😶‍🌫️ @NCC_420 If you want to #BoycottPepsi , remember they are a HELL of a lot more than Pepsi-Cola. @PepsiCo the parent corporation has its fingers in a whole lot of pies, all of which fund their contributions to Texas GOP pols who take away women's right to choose. If you want to #BoycottPepsi, remember they are a HELL of a lot more than Pepsi-Cola. @PepsiCo the parent corporation has its fingers in a whole lot of pies, all of which fund their contributions to Texas GOP pols who take away women's right to choose. https://t.co/FDstBfLOKT

Michelle Oconnor @coug1988 How dare you send money to destroy WOMENS RIGHTS!🤯 twitter.com/ejeancarroll/s… E. Jean Carroll @ejeancarroll



sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed. Need ANOTHER reason to stop drinking Pepsi? @PepsiCo sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed. Need ANOTHER reason to stop drinking Pepsi?@PepsiCo sent a big fat check to the GOP legislators who got the TEXAS ABORTION BILL passed. #BOYCOTTPEPSI How dare you send money to destroy WOMENS RIGHTS!🤯 🔥#BOYCOTTPEPSI How dare you send money to destroy WOMENS RIGHTS!🤯🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/ejeancarroll/s…

Charlie Irons @TheIronChuck to the GOP and their efforts to take away rights from women and minorities. Maybe you could stop doing that? K, thanks... Hey @pepsi ; seen the #BoycottPepsi hashtag that's trending right now? Sure you have. Guess you're givingto the GOP and their efforts to take away rights from women and minorities. Maybe you could stop doing that? K, thanks... Hey @pepsi; seen the #BoycottPepsi hashtag that's trending right now? Sure you have. Guess you're giving 💵 to the GOP and their efforts to take away rights from women and minorities. Maybe you could stop doing that? K, thanks... https://t.co/ToZ8QOrz6u

However, many users spoke out against the hashtag and continued to support the beverage brand:

🇺🇸Patriot Cody Wyatt 🇺🇸 @patriotcodywyat The woke mob is coming for Pepsi for god knows what reason. It’s always ‘cancel this’ or ‘cancel that’. When will everybody grow up and realize that not everyone’s going to have the same views you do? I stand with Pepsi. Their cola product is delicious. #BoycottPepsi The woke mob is coming for Pepsi for god knows what reason. It’s always ‘cancel this’ or ‘cancel that’. When will everybody grow up and realize that not everyone’s going to have the same views you do? I stand with Pepsi. Their cola product is delicious. #BoycottPepsi https://t.co/BIU4lfo34p

Meches @Meches94



I may not like what ya stand for, but honestly I couldn't care less. I'm just here for my food yo. I'll never understand trends like #BOYCOTTPEPSI and other similar ones. Like I'm not drinking or eating at places cause I support them, I simply just like the stuff.I may not like what ya stand for, but honestly I couldn't care less. I'm just here for my food yo. I'll never understand trends like #BOYCOTTPEPSI and other similar ones. Like I'm not drinking or eating at places cause I support them, I simply just like the stuff.I may not like what ya stand for, but honestly I couldn't care less. I'm just here for my food yo.

Meanwhile, others were still left confused as to why Twitterati wanted to ban the beverage:

David Wilmes @Skarz1989 woke up and saw #boycottpepsi trending. exactly what happened this time? if you respond to tell me why, please provide evidence of why they need boycotted woke up and saw #boycottpepsi trending. exactly what happened this time? if you respond to tell me why, please provide evidence of why they need boycotted

King @KingWasTaken_ #BoycottPepsi idk why this is trending I just want you guys to drink cola instead #BoycottPepsi idk why this is trending I just want you guys to drink cola instead

ᴅavid ʀᴜᴅᴅ @daverudd I see that #BoycottPepsi is trending. I have no idea why, but I am definitely not in. I don't drink pop anymore, but if I did, it would be the sweet nectar of life known as Pepsi. I see that #BoycottPepsi is trending. I have no idea why, but I am definitely not in. I don't drink pop anymore, but if I did, it would be the sweet nectar of life known as Pepsi. https://t.co/RoJr2JwNt2

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen whether the soft drink company will address the situation and respond to the boycott trend in the days to come.

