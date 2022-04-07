How did Brianna Gomez attend the Grammys? Everything about the TikToker who has been attending the ceremony since childhood

Brianna Gomez has shocked and surprised users on TikTok by sharing her Grammys history.

The 19-year-old shared her Grammys outfit on the app, making people wonder how she got an invite to the prestigious event. After all, the Grammys are one of the most notable music awards in the world and getting an invitation is not easy.

The Tiktoker addressed the questions and revealed that she has been attending the coveted award show from a very young age. She even shared old pictures of herself attending the Grammys in a TikTok video. The video went viral and has gained over 2 million views on the app.

Brianna Gomez has been attending the Grammys since she was in fifth grade

Gomez is a social media influencer with over 80,000 followers on TikTok and 14,000 on Instagram. Her user ID on both the platforms is @bbriannagomez.

Her social media is mainly focused around fashion and she seems to be a Euphoria fan, in fact, she owns Maddy's iconic carnival outfit in two different colors.

Recently, the influencer started posting numerous videos related to the Grammys and her outfit for it. This made viewers curious to know who she was and how she was invited to the event.

Many assumed her to have a connection with pop star Selena Gomez, but that was not the case. However, Brianna Gomez shared that her connection to the Grammys was through her father. Her father used to be a rapper and was a part of the Recording Academy.

The Recording Academy is a collective of musicians, producers, recording engineers and other musical professionals. It is in charge of organizing the event.

Brianna Gomez's past Grammys' outfits

In the viral video that received over 403k likes, Gomez rated some of her old Grammys outfits.

All of Brianna Gomez's Grammys outfits (Image via @bbriannagomez/TikTok)

The first picture of herself on the red carpet is almost 10 years old. She wore a sequined black dress with a pink belt and white tights. She also wore a pink hair clip to match the belt. Gomez criticized the outfit for looking "too young" and rated it 4 out of 10.

The next outfit she shared was a black Brandy Melville minidress with black Vans. This was her least favorite ensemble, and she scored it 1 out of 10. Her third outfit was also a black dress, but it was more on-theme with silver rhinestones. She awarded this high neck, mini dress 7 out of 10.

She shared another black dress with her hair tied back and gave it 3 out of 10.

This year, she wore a red satin maxi dress from her senior prom graduation, with a thigh-high slit and black studded platform heels. She dyed her hair red to match the dress. Her score for this outfit was 5/10.

So, the social media star has been attending the Grammys due to her family's involvement in the event. She might be entering the music industry herself, which she hinted at, in one of her recent videos.

