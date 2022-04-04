Top 5 best-dressed women at 2022 Grammys Awards night and what they wore

Curtains have been lifted from the much-coveted, star-studded 2022 Grammys Awards Ceremony. All the music aficionados held their breath to gaze at the trendsetting musicians, who were breaking boundaries and sporting the perfect combination of fashion and music.

Arresting the red carpet with dramatic colors, the maestros won hearts with their snazzy outfits. From Dua Lipa to Lady Gaga, the dapper red carpet looks took all the eyes in its entirety.

Held in the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Las Vegas, the much-awaited 64th Annual Grammy 2022 Awards kicked off on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Here are a few quirky red carpet outfits from the Grammy 2022 awards night, with which musicians accentuated their individual style and ingenuity.

Five enchanting 2022 Grammys red carpet looks

1) Carrie Underwood sparkled in yellow

Calling attention to her embellished yellow-toned voluminous dress, Carrie Underwood wore an exclusive Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the 2022 Grammys. Adorned with a shimmery bodice, Underwood’s dusky yellowish ballgown exhibited a transitional brown shade towards the bottom.

The graceful design of Carrie’s red carpet gown was paired with an intricate pair of earrings. The Blessed Assurance songstress strutted the red carpet with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher.

Recording the night to her name, Carrie Underwood became an eight-time Grammy winner with her sensational musical album Roots Gospel.

2) Lady Gaga sported retro fashion for 2022 Grammys

Elegance and sophistication are two words that are ideal for Lady Gaga’s red carpet looks. Flaunting her statement retro-style outfit, the House of Gucci star strutted the red carpet sporting a dual-toned Armani Prive dress. Her head-to-toe body-hugging all-black outfit was adorned with a satiny white pleated tail.

To compliment her dress with stunning accessories, the maestro picked a dainty necklace along with flower-like studs, both of which were decorated with purple spinels and alluring diamonds. Designed by the much-loved jewelry maker Tiffany & Co., the pieces were the label’s masterpieces.

Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale music album won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

3) Dua Lipa locked up with golden buckles

Levitating singer Dua Lipa looked magical in her strappy 2022 Grammys red carpet outfit. The acclaimed songstress was donning a lavish black ensemble that was loaded with golden buckles all over. Just like the locks on her dress, the singer also clasped the attention of all her admirers with her exclusive Versace outfit.

With all her hair painted platinum blonde, the singer added sensual makeup to her black leathery bondage dress.

Lipa’s iconic black vintage Versace dress was earlier donned by Donatella Versace for the 1992 Met Gala, and Cindy Crawford wore the exact same outfit in 1992 for the MTV Video Music Awards. Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber also wore a black Versace bondage dress for her 18th birthday.

Adorned with golden Medusa logos, the classic outfit was coupled with a chunky gold choker that featured similar Medusa logos and golden buckles on her dress.

4) St. Vincent flaunted Gucci ruffles

St. Vincent walked onto the red carpet like a goddess. The maestro’s pink-colored regal garb was a custom Gucci dress she sported for the 2022 Grammys award night. Loaded with sequins and ruffles, the majestic livery was the vivid imagination of Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director. The voluminous billowing sleeves looked stunning in the shimmery sheer outfit.

The American musician’s dress belonged to Gucci’s latest Love Parade collection (Spring Summer 2022), which was exhibited on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Candy Darling singer clinched the gilded gramophone award for her Daddy’s Home music album under the Academy’s Alternative Music Album category.

5) Doja Cat in sheer Versace gown

Last on the list is Woman singer Doja Cat. After winning hearts with her dulcet voice, the singer cum rapper stole the limelight at the 2022 Grammys awards night with her ravishing custom Versace gown.

Doja’s blue sheer gown was beautifully decorated with a similarly colored bodice dress. The strappy blue livery was sparkling like a star. The songstress accessorized her elegant outfit with a broad bracelet, a diamond-studded necklace, and exquisitely designed earrings. The most attention-seeking part of her look was her glass purse from Coperni, which was stuffed with candy.

Doja Cat won the Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Kiss Me More.”

