Oscars 2022: 5 best-dressed women and what they wore

One of the biggest and most awaited award ceremonies of the year, the Oscars 2022 finally kicked off on March 27. As expected, multiple celebrities grabbed the attention of onlookers and the audience with their fashion statement ensembles.

The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. The Oscars 2022 awards night was adorned with amethyst and topaz crystals, structural outfits, monochromatic gowns, shimmery dresses, and so much more. The felicity among the celebs draped in snazzy outfits could certainly be felt by everyone, possibly because such glamorous award nights are perfect for showcasing individuality and uniqueness.

Here are a few hand-picked glamorous female red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022 Awards night.

Five head-turning Oscars 2022 women red carpet looks

1) Zendaya in Pier Paolo’s creation

The Euphoria actress strutted the red carpet in her gorgeous Maison Valentino outfit, a glorious combination of a cropped satiny white shirt and emblazoned falling silver skirt. Zendaya’s on-point coiffure was done by famous hairdresser, Antoinette. Additionally, the Pier Paolo Piccioli-designed outfit was styled by Law Roach.

2) Nicole Kidman in monochromatic ornamented tail gown

The Undoing lead actress Nicole Kidman sported a customized light pastel blue toned Giorgio Armani gown. Her monochromatic garb was attached to a falling tail that was further beautified with golden crystals. Nicole definitely looked like a million dollars in the strapless bodice outfit, arriving on the red carpet with her husband Keith Urban.

3) Jessica Chastain looked adorable in Gucci

Jessica Chastain stole the limelight with her heart-winning Gucci outfit. The The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress wore an all-embellished pink and peachy toned dress. Covered from head to toe in decorative sequins, Jessica’s outfit was a custom-made tulle dress attached to an adorable organza ruffled hem.

She paired her livery with eye-catching pieces from the Hortus Deliciarum High Jewelry Collection.

4) Megan Thee Stallion wore a structural outfit

Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta’s designer couture was donned by Megan Thee Stallion for the 94th Academy Awards. For her Oscars debut, the Savage singer chose to wear a sky blue figure-hugging structural outfit. She paired her dress with similarly colored sparkling strappy pumps. For the red carpet, the rapper was styled by Eric Archibald.

5) Lupita Nyong’o embellished with topaz crystals

Lupita Nyong'o’s love for ornamented outfits is certainly no secret. For the 2022 Oscars, the actress wore a head-turning custom Prada gown. Looking truly like a princess, the actress of Black Panther fame was decorated with glazing yellow topaz and amethyst crystals. Additionally, Lupita’s flared gown was enriched with sequins from top to bottom.

Edited by Atul S