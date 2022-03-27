Britney Spears X Donatella Versace team up for singer's wedding dress

Britney Spears is once again stealing the limelight with the news for her forthcoming wedding dress that will be designed by legendary fashion designer, Donatella Versace.

The 40-year-old big shot divulged the news with her recent Instagram post. In her social media post, Britney appeared enlivened to the latest partnership with designer Donatella. The two held an important consultation meeting at Spears’ home. To her sensational instagram post, Britney captioned:

“Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good”

Versace was posing with both Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari in the uploaded images. To singer’s post, Donatella merrily responded,

“It was so nice to see you again”

Netizens were elated over Britney Spears x Donatella Versace’s reunion

Social media users well-received Britney Spears x Donatella Versace's reunion (Image via Instagram/BritneySpears)

The discernible joy in the reunion of Britney and Donatella after ages is being admired by the internet. Fans of both the singer as well as of the fashion icon, labeled them as “VERSACENEY.” Many of them congratulated Spears for her upcoming wedding day.

One internet user referred to the singer as the “Versace girl.” Quoting them as “living legends,” many were taken back to the time when the two teamed up back in 2002. Some fans were startled with their meeting and commented:

“Two icons in one room who would've thought”

Calling their partnership magical, many seemed full of excitement and enthusiasm for Spears’ wedding outfit.

Netizens blessed the future bride and hoped the best for her. Many Donatella fans called her the perennial style goddess and appreciated her creative work and style.

In May last year, the iconic fashion designer celebrated 20 years of her link-up with Britney, and she posted an image with the pop princess on her instagram handle. Spears was sporting Versace’s outfit for the designer’s show during Milan Fashion Week 2002. The nostalgic Donatella's caption read:

“This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace. I’ll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!”

The latest collab is not a complete surprise, as the songstress shared that her wedding dress will be designed by Versace in November last year.

