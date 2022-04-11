Who is Allen Stone from American Song Contest? Washington native wrote his first song at age 11

Popular singer-songwriter Allen Stone is all set to represent Washington with his song A Little Bit of Both on the fourth episode of American Song Contest. The episode will air on NBC on April 11, 2022.

The American Song Contest, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, comes from the producers of the long-running Eurovision Song Contest and The Voice.

All About Allen Stone from American Song Contest

Born in 1987 in Chewelah, Washington, a small town around Spokane, Allen Stone grew up on gospel and Christian music. Stone's father was the pastor of a local church and his mother was an obstetrician. By 11, Stone started learning guitar and self-recording demo tapes for his classmates. He even wrote his first song.

Stone began leading youth worship groups when he was only 14 years old. In his teens, he became inclined towards classic soul music, and started collecting golden age singer/songwriters and vintage R&B.

After graduating from high school at 18, Stone left Chewelah and shifted to Seattle, where he began his career as a songwriter and performer. He started playing a few gigs on the West Coast and but garnered thousands of fans in a short span. He then began performing live shows, playing up to 200 dates a year.

His five full-length albums have a combination of earthy folk-rock, edgy soul-pop and throwback R&B.

Allen and his band have opened for Stevie Wonder, Hall and Oates, O.A.R., Al Green, Dave Matthews Band, The Roots, and many others. Highly appreciated for their full band live show, they have made crowds go crazy in six continents and every US state. They have also appeared on popular TV shows namely, The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman among others.

A self proclaimed "hippie with soul", the singer-songwriter’s Linkedin states, “vocals and melodic style show the clear influence of classic soul and R&B of the 1960s and '70s, while his lyrics reveal an idealism and passion that recall the folk-inspired singer/songwriters of the same era."

The singer currently resides in Spokane, WA, with his fiancée and two dog children, Ricky Lake and Chunk. Stone is excited to represent his state in the upcoming episode of the American Song Contest on Monday.

About the show

American Song Contest premiered its first episode on March 21, 2022. The show features professional music artists from each of the states and territories of the United States. The participants perform their original songs and compete for the title of the 'Best Original Song.'

Edited by Mohini Banerjee