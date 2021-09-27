"Why do people call you KD?" - David Letterman asks a bizarre question to Kevin Durant at Brooklyn Nets' media day; he responds

Kevin Durant addressed the media at the Brooklyn Nets media day today, where eminent TV personality and former late-night show host David Letterman was also present.

Letterman asked a hilarious question, to which the Nets' small forward responded with equal hilarity -

"My first name is Kevin and my last name is Durant with a D."

The response got a good laugh from the media room, and then Kevin Durant continued with his media duty. KD is one of Kevin Durant's many nicknames, the other popular one being the 'Slim Reaper'.

Letterman asked the question disguised as a journalist covering the NBA, and also asked some other obtuse questions, providing some light-hearted moments.

In addition to Kevin Durant, superstar guard James Harden was also present at Brooklyn Nets media day. However, Kyrie Irving missed it due to New York City's strict health and safety protocols.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be under pressure to win the NBA championship in the 2021/22 season

Kevin Durant during Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15

The Brooklyn Nets had a less than ideal end to their 2020/21 NBA season, crashing out of the playoffs in the second round courtesy of a defeat to eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks. The Nets lost in seven games, but were inches away from reaching the Conference Finals, as Kevin Durant's foot was adjudged to be ahead of the three-point line for what would have been a potential game-winner.

ESPN @espn David Letterman asked KD why they call him KD 🤣 David Letterman asked KD why they call him KD 🤣 https://t.co/neSQQqPnMx

On top of that, to be fair to the Brooklyn Nets, they missed the services of Kyrie Irving and James Harden for a major part of the series. Irving went down after Game 3, while Harden was injured seconds into the Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup. The 'Beard' eventually managed to make a return, but only half fit and was of little to no help to Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets will now be looking to land the NBA championship after missing out on it last season. The Nets organization has gone all out in assembling this team, and anything less than the Larry O'Brien trophy will be considered a failure by both fans and the media.

Also Read

Barbara Barker @meanbarb David letterman asks KD if he would play for Knicks on off days. Durant’s response? “They let anyone in here.” David letterman asks KD if he would play for Knicks on off days. Durant’s response? “They let anyone in here.” https://t.co/ERPssU3ggz

The Brooklyn Nets have managed to assemble one of the greatest NBA trios of all time in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, and it is fair to expect them to deliver to help the Nets win their first championship.

Edited by Prem Deshpande