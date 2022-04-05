“This jury is so tasteless”: American Song Contest fans slam jury for keeping Tennessee’s Tyler Braden in top rank

American Song Contest Season 1 aired its third episode on Monday. The Live Qualifiers round featured some wonderful performances from budding singers and bands. However, the jury’s decision didn’t sit well with the show’s fans.

After each performance, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg would show the artists’ rankings. The latter ranked Tennessee’s Tyler Braden at the top of the list. The country singer sang his original, Seventeen, after Texas’ Grant Knoche and Louisiana’s Brittany Pfantz performed their respective songs.

On the show, Braden crooned beautifully to Seventeen, and the audience was seen enjoying his performance. However, social media users have a different opinion.

What do fans have to say online?

Braden’s stage presence, choreography, and voice were entertaining. Fans liked his performance, but they felt that it didn’t deserve to be on top.

Interestingly, he received top votes from the audience as well, which gave him the advantage to be in the semi-finals.

Take a look at some fan reactions slamming the jury:

PinkPeach @TheePinkPeach The production has improved immensely but these jury members deserve jail time for their decisions tonight #AmericanSongContest The production has improved immensely but these jury members deserve jail time for their decisions tonight #AmericanSongContest

Emily Ward 💜 @omgitsemilyward Apparently I will never be on the same page as the jury #AmericanSongContest Apparently I will never be on the same page as the jury #AmericanSongContest

Who is Tyler Braden from American Song Contest?

Born in Montgomery, AL, Braden is a rising country singer from Nashville, TN. The star was previously a Nashville firefighter and taught himself to play guitar.

As of 2022, Braden's music has reached over 70 million streams, as per NBC. The bio on the network’s website further reads:

“In January, Tyler made his Grand Ole Opry debut, setting the tone for big things to come this year, including representing Tennessee in the American Song Contest. Tennessee is where his music career really found its footing, and he says he owes it all to the state.”

Braden was at the top of the list in American Song Contest Season 1 Episode 3. He had beaten Florida’s Ale Zabala, New Jersey’s Brooke Alexx, Texas’ Grant Knoche, Louisiana’s Brittany Pfantz, and Alabama’s Ni/Co. However, his position might be in jeopardy after popular singer Jewel from Alaska delivered a power-packed performance of her original song, The Story.

At the start of the reality show's third episode, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced the semi-finalists from previous episodes. This included Kentucky’s Jordan Smith, North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks, Kansas’ Broderick Jones, and Montana’s Jonah Prill.

American Song Contest is about featuring original songs from singers all around America. The contestants are mostly rising stars, however, some of them are established artists as well. The singing competition series airs new episodes every Monday at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish