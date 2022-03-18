Who is the richest host on American Song Contest? Rumored net worth explored ahead of series premiere

American Idol season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will be hosting a new music reality show, American Song Contest, starting March 21, 2022 on NBC.

During the 8 week competition of American Song Contest, 56 artists representing 50 states and 6 territories in the United States will sing an original song for the live audience and judges to be crowned the winner of the Best Original Song on the show.

Rumored Net Worth of American Song Contest Hosts

Hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will be involved with the contestants of American Song Contest throughout the show to help them perform and boost their morale.

Snoop Dogg

A rapper, media personality, and actor, Snoop Dogg’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million. The singer’s music career began in 1992 when Dr. Dre discovered his talent.

He released his first album, Doggystyle, in 1993 and his second album in 1996, titled Doggfather. Both of his albums held a number spot on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. From there on, the singer released one hit number after another.

Other than music, the entrepreneur has directed several adult films under the pseudonyms Michael J. Corleone and Snoop Scorcese. He has also appeared in various television shows and films, including Doggy Fizzle Televizzle, Snoop Dogg's Father Hood, Dogg After Dark, WrestleMania, and Snoop and Martha's Potluck Dinner Party, Ride, Baby Boy, The Wash, Old School, Falling Up, Trouble, and The Addams Family 2 among others.

He has even starred in many commercial endorsements and has ventured into the gaming and digital media business.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's net worth is estimated to be around $45 million. The singer, songwriter and reality TV star is a big name in the entertainment world. After winning American Idol, the singer released her first single, A Moment Like This, which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and became the country's best-selling single of 2002.

Her second studio album, Breakaway, sold over 12 million copies worldwide. She even won two Grammy Awards for the album. After a successful run as a singer, Clarkson tried her luck in acting in television and films including Issues 101, Trolls World Tour, The Star, That 80s Show, Nashville, Sugar, The Voice, Saturday Night Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show, still running successfully, among many others.

She is also a successful children's book writer. So far, she has two books, River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and River Rose and the Magical Christmas, to her name.

In the American Song Contest, the hosts will work together to entertain the audience and motivate the singers. The winner of the American Song Contest will be declared on May 9, 2022.

