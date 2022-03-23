Does Anne Hathaway sing? Fans go gaga over actress' cover of Kelly Clarkson's Since U Been Gone

As it turns out, Anne Hathaway is way more than just an actress. While one might assume that a singing battle between the actress and singer Kelly Clarkson will produce only one result, that was clearly not the case on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The actress literally floored Clarkson during a game of Sing That Name That Tune on the daytime television variety talk show as the singer failed to recognize one of her hit songs before Hathaway did.

Hathaway won the game with her rendition of Clarkson's song that the singer herself failed to identify

At one point in the game (hosted by comedian Matt Iseman), in which Anne Hathaway and Kelly Clarkson competed to be the first to recognize and sing a song from its tune, the actress was leading the score.

When asked by Clarkson to play 'a freaking song' she would know, the band specifically played her 2004 hit single Since U Been Gone.

However, it was Hathaway who quickly identified the song and belted out a passionate rendition of it, causing the talk show host to collapse onto the ground.

Clarkson's reaction to Hathaway beating her (Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube)

Once Hathaway was done singing, Clarkson, who picked herself up from the floor and threw her arm up in frustration, asked:

"How did you know it from just that?"

Hathaway quickly replied:

"Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all loved that song, everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!"

In response to the actress, Clarkson noted:

"Should I just quit? This is embarrassing… Whatever, I’m so happy for you. Jesus, take the wheel."

Twitter was flooded with tweets from surprised fans

Anne Hathaway's performance went viral almost as soon as the video was published by the talk show's YouTube channel, leaving millions of fans either shocked or at least surprised.

A great deal of tweets followed the same pattern as fans, who could not believe how well the actress could sing, had only one question.

One fan complemented the actress' rendition of Since U Been Gone as they referred to her as "perfect."

Jay ²⁸ @jaynapalt ANNE HATHAWAY CAN SING???? what can’t this woman do she’s perfect ANNE HATHAWAY CAN SING???? what can’t this woman do she’s perfect

Another fan reminded others of the fact that Hathaway literally won an Oscar for her performance (which included singing a song) in the 2012 movie Les Misérables.

milessy // check pinned tweet @Annie_softieee people we're like:

Wow Anne Hathaway can sing



BABE SHE WON OSCARS FOR THAT VOICE people we're like:Wow Anne Hathaway can singBABE SHE WON OSCARS FOR THAT VOICE https://t.co/LCW8xKeOxI

One person questioned the fact that people are still unaware of Hathaway's singing abilities.

lebensevermore @fuckit_ilove omg so many people still not aware that the anne hathaway can sing omg so many people still not aware that the anne hathaway can sing 😭😭

One Twitter user mentioned that one can "never beat a theater kid (Anne Hathaway) at these types of games."

alex @alex_abads anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) https://t.co/FQiopkySqQ

One netizen praised the actress' vocal skills, noting that being able to sing a Kelly Clarkson song is legit.

Pickle @snowieglobie I mean, I knew Anne Hathaway could sing. But I didn’t know she could sing Kelly Clarkson. That’s legit. I mean, I knew Anne Hathaway could sing. But I didn’t know she could sing Kelly Clarkson. That’s legit.

Whereas another person wrote:

vin @aftrnoondream twitter.com/alex_abads/sta… alex @alex_abads anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) https://t.co/FQiopkySqQ can't believe im finding out for the first time anne hathaway can sing can't believe im finding out for the first time anne hathaway can sing 😭 twitter.com/alex_abads/sta…

One fan stated that Hathaway's performance reminded them of the fact that she starred and sang in Ella Enchanted and Les Misérables.

Papa J. @buIepotan Just remembered that Anne Hathaway can sing and she was in Ella Enchanted and Les Miserables Just remembered that Anne Hathaway can sing and she was in Ella Enchanted and Les Miserables

One social media user said:

Pearl Aqua Wookie 💎👑 (Mika's fan acct) @devilindistress alex @alex_abads anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson) https://t.co/FQiopkySqQ I didn't know Anne Hathaway could sing like THAT. I mean, she was great in Les Miserables, but THAT HIGH NOTE 🤩 twitter.com/alex_abads/sta… I didn't know Anne Hathaway could sing like THAT. I mean, she was great in Les Miserables, but THAT HIGH NOTE 🤩 twitter.com/alex_abads/sta…

Another user commented that the actress could easily 'make it as a singer' if she ever stops acting.

Deborah Lynn Johnson @DeborahLynnJo16 The Kelly Clarkson Show @KellyClarksonTV 🤣 Today Anne Hathaway and Kelly are going head-to-head in a game of Sing That Name That Tune with MIC. DROP.🤣 Today Anne Hathaway and Kelly are going head-to-head in a game of Sing That Name That Tune with @mattiseman — tune in to see who takes the crown! MIC. DROP. 🎤🙌🤣 Today Anne Hathaway and Kelly are going head-to-head in a game of Sing That Name That Tune with @mattiseman — tune in to see who takes the crown! https://t.co/kVHMYc2MRJ I never knew Anne Hathaway could sing that well. If she ever stops acting she could make it as a singer, easy. twitter.com/kellyclarksont… I never knew Anne Hathaway could sing that well. If she ever stops acting she could make it as a singer, easy. twitter.com/kellyclarksont…

This is not the first time Anne Hathaway has shown off her vocal skills

Diehard Hathaway fans already know that the Hollywood star is also an accomplished singer. Hathaway, whose singing has featured in several films and television shows, first flaunted her talent in a stage production of the musical Carnival!.

She also sang multiple songs in movies and shows like Ella Enchanted (2004), The Simpsons, Rio (2011) and its 2014 sequel. However, her most notable performance to this day was the song I Dreamed a Dream in the 2012 musical Les Misérables, in which she starred alongside Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.

Edited by Prem Deshpande