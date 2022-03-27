Who is Almira Zaky? American Song Contest singer expresses pain in 2021 release Clarity

American Song Contest singer Almira Zaky, who has already made her mark in the music industry and mesmerized her fans with her singles, is now ready to impress the judges with her singing talent on the music reality show.

Almira Zaky will perform on the upcoming episode of American Song Contest hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson on March 28, 2022, on NBC.

All About American Song Contest Singer Almira Zaky

Indonesian R&B singer-songwriter Almira Zaky from Northern Virginia will represent her state in the upcoming episode of the American singing competition, American Song Contest, based on the Euroversion Song Contest.

The Indonesian-Muslim was known as “the little girl with the big voice.” She always felt like an outcast due to her background. She thus started using music to express her thoughts and feelings to others.

She began her journey as a vocalist at a young age and performed for thousands across the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area.

To master her art, the singer joined VCU in Richmond, VA, and studied Public Relations and Business. There, she gained experience in the music industry by booking rap acts like Travis Scott, GoldLink, Masego and Tory Lanez at just 19-years-old.

She got her nickname "Boss Lady" from her friend as she inspires her fans to take control of their life and be the boss of their own life irrespective of their backgrounds.

The music of the '90s and '00s, and Kehlani, JoJo, Jhene Aiko and Ariana Grande influenced Zaky's music. The songwriter has even released a few singles on Spotify and various other online platforms, garnering a lot of attention and being highly appreciated by her fans.

The singer released her debut single, Miss Me, on May 29, 2020. Her charismatic single has received over 200,000 views on all streaming platforms and has more than154k streams on Spotify alone. Her other songs, namely, On Your Phone, On My Way, Can’t Get Enough, It’s Just Me, Learn to Love, and many more were well received by the listeners.

In her latest third single, Clarity, the singer has narrated the pain of losing both a best friend and longtime boyfriend, Monty, all in two years and how she dealt with the grief. She captivates her fans with her personal story and reminds them that it is okay to slow down in grief and find your footing again.

With her outspoken lyrical skills, vibrant presence, and soulful tone, the singer is all set to captivate audiences worldwide while contesting the American Song Contest on March 28 on NBC.

