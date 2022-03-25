Who is Hueston from American Song Contest? Semi-finalist says "breakup and certain things" inspired his song on show

The singing competition show, the American Song Contest, which debuted with 11 artists this week, has selected one contestant for the semi-final round of the music reality show.

Cory Hueston stole the show with his heart-touching song, Held On Too Long, which is inspired by his real life. The singer said some real-life incidents helped him write the song that impressed the judges and fans of the show.

Who is Semi-finalist Hueston from American Song Contest?

Rhode Island native Cory Hueston made it to the semi-final round of the American Song Contest after singing his original song, Held On Too Long, on the show.

Hueston credits his “breakup and certain things” that inspired him to write the song. Before going solo and creating music under the name Hueston, the singer was a member of The Blancos along with his friend Jayson Robbins.

The New York indie/alternative duo debuted in 2014 with their EP, Heartless Romantic. Due to their scintillating songs, the duo was signed by Universal Imprint Lava Records in late 2017.

They released their debut Know My Name with the record in 2018, followed by another single, We're Tired, in collaboration with rapper Joyner Lucas. However, they later split and Hueston started performing solo.

The Father to a son is a verified artist on Spotify, where he has six songs with 4,750 monthly listeners. Held On Too Long is the singer’s “fifth song that is out there as a solo artist.”

Lake Worth’s resident Hueston’s music and lyrics are inspired by his experiences. As a small child, he “had to see stuff kids shouldn’t have to see.”

Seeing his mom going through a lot of hardship yet having the strength to overcome the pain and believing “that God has a plan” for him made him more authentic in his singing. He sings in a soulful way because he has "a lot of pain” within.

After mesmerizing the judges and the audience with dark and soulful sonics and reaching the semi-finals, the writer and producer promised more wonderful compositions in the next round to woo everyone once again.

Hosted by artists Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, the musical reality show based on the Euroversion Song Contest started on March 21, 2022, on NBC. The winner of American Song Contest will be declared on May 9, 2022.

