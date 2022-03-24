Who is Erik Grönwall? All about Skid Row's new singer

Skid Row recently revealed that their new singer is Erik Grönwall. He replaced ZP Theart, the former Dragonforce vocalist who joined the band in 2016.

Erik is the fourth man to join as the new frontman since the exit of the band’s best singer Sebastian Bach in 1996. Next to join was Johnny Solinger, who remained a member for 16 years, and then it was Tony Harnell, who spent eight months with the band in 2015.

Royston McKaig @RoystonMcKaig I love Skid Row and I long for the day they reunite with Sebastian Bach. That said, with the addition of Erik Gronwall..Skid Row might be Bach (pun intended) I love Skid Row and I long for the day they reunite with Sebastian Bach. That said, with the addition of Erik Gronwall..Skid Row might be Bach (pun intended)

The group announced the news of Grönwall’s appointment in an official statement which says,

“It’s a new era for Skid Row. With a new album, a new single and a world tour, we’ve added a new voice. Welcome powerhouse vocalist Erik Grönwall, formerly from the band H.E.A.T. from Sweden.”

The new music from Erik-fronted Skid Row will be revealed this week, with the release of their new single The Gang’s All Here, the title track of an album scheduled for release in October 2022. The band has also shared a snippet of the song on Instagram.

Everything known about Erik Grönwall

Erik Grönwall performs live during a concert at the C-Club (Image via Frank Hoensch/Getty Images)

Born on December 3, 1987, Erik began his musical career by playing guitar in a local band and became interested in singing during high school. Artists like Paul Stanley and Freddie Mercury had a huge influence on him.

Grönwall auditioned for Swedish Idol in 2007, but could not make it to the final auditions. He returned in 2009, impressed the jury, performed several rock songs throughout the show, and won the competition.

After his appearance on Idol, he released his debut single Higher followed by the release of his debut album, Erik Grönwall, a week later. The album reached first position in Sverigetopplistan and was certified platinum.

The 34-year-old then started working on his second studio album, Somewhere Between a Rock and a Hard Place, with its lead single, Crash and Burn, being released in April 2010. The album also included songs written by Nicke Borg, Joey Tempest, Jorgen Elofsson, Paul Stanley, and others.

He joined the Swedish rock band H.E.A.T. as lead vocalist in 2010. They released the album Address the Nation in 2012 and it was listed as number one on the rock charts. Grönwall left the band in 2020 after four albums with them. Following his departure, former vocalist Kenny Leckremo joined the group.

It was announced in 2021 that Erik and Jona Tee were working on a new project, the power metal band New Horizon. The official audio of We Unite was released online in November 2021. They were signed to Frontiers Records, with their debut album Gate of the Gods scheduled for release in early 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul