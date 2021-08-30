Why was Till Lindemann arrested? Rammstein vocalist and manager reportedly detained by Russian police for questioning

Singer and songwriter Till Lindemann has reportedly been arrested in Russia. A website called Summa Inferno posted the news claiming that Lindemann was questioned in his hotel room.

The artist was about to perform at the Maclarin For Homeland festival in Tver, 180 kilometers northwest of Moscow.

State news agency Sputnik News said that the festival’s organizers gave Lindemann a chance to perform at the show and it followed the guidelines that allowed a gathering of 500 people. But the event was canceled.

The festival was organized to celebrate the 50th birthday of a local businessman and owner of the Afanasy brewing company, Maxim Larin.

This is not the first time that Till Lindemann has fallen into trouble in Russia. He was criticized by the Hermitage museum two weeks ago in Saint Petersburg museum for the unauthorized sale of NFTs featuring pictures and film shot on its premises.

Russian activist Andrey Borovikov was also put in prison earlier this year for two and a half years on charges of sharing Rammstein’s P*ssy video on social media in 2014.

Different reasons were mentioned behind Till Lindemann’s arrest

Till Lindemann was reportedly arrested from his hotel room and taken to the police station for questioning. Reportedly, his arrest is connected to COVID-19 restrictions for crowd gatherings in Russia. Festivals like Maclarin are currently banned because of the ongoing pandemic.

The 58-year-old’s manager Anar Reiband has also been accused. He mentioned himself as a tourist while entering the country but Russian authorities believe him to be the festival’s organizer. He might get deported and get permanently banned from traveling to Russia.

However, DW said that Till Lindemann was accused of an illegal NFT sale in Russia. He recorded a music video at Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg with permission but included exclusive copies of the video in an NFT worth $117,000. The museum stated that the clip’s sale as an NFT violates the terms mentioned in the agreement.

Born on January 4, 1963, Till Lindemann is well-known as the lead vocalist and lyricist of Neue Deutsche Harte band Rammstein and solo project, Lindemann. Rammstein has sold around 45 million records worldwide and five of the albums have received platinum status.

