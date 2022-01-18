Why did Every Time I Die break up? Frontman Keith Buckley's issues explored

Metalcore icons Every Time I Die have announced their breakup. The band released a statement via their social media accounts (which have since been deactivated), apologizing to their fans for the cancelation of their remaining tour dates.

Three more shows had been planned for their Radical Tour. The news comes a little over a month after vocalist Keith Buckley took a hiatus from the band to focus on his mental health. He had also mentioned that he was feeling "ostracized" by the group.

The band completed their remaining 2021 tour dates without him.

Every Time I Die are no longer a band

On Monday, January 17, guitarist Jordan Buckley posted a statement on his social media:

“Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one."

When a fan commented that the remaining four members should continue the band on their own, Buckley responded:

“That’s the plan. I hope I never stop getting in a room with these 3 to write rippers.”

An unfixable rift seems to have developed between Keith and the remaining members of the band, which is clearly visible via these lines:

“There has been no direct communication with Keith because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.”

Keith Buckley hasn't issued a statement in response yet.

The story of Every Time I DIe

Formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1998 by Jordan Buckley, Andy Williams and Michael Novak, the band soon added Jordan's brother Keith on vocals.

After a string of live shows, the group signed with Ferret Records and began recording their debut EP The Burial Plot Bidding War in 1999.

Over a span of two decades and nine studio albums, the band's mix of alternative metal, Southern metal, and screamo became a metalcore staple.

Their final album Radical was released in October 2021.

These are indeed acrimonious circumstances, but the music and intense live performances from the band's lifetime will live on in memory.

Edited by Siddharth Satish