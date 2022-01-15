Why did Brockhampton break up? Split explored as hip-hop band cancels tour and announces an "indefinite hiatus"

Rap's only self-proclaimed 'boy band' Brockhampton has called it quits, as announced via their Instagram account on January 14. The news comes as an unfortunate surprise, as the band was ready to embark on a tour to support their album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine (2021).

The band was known for incorporating multiple styles and audio-visual elements into their music. Graphic designer Henock "HK" Sileshi, photographer Ashlan Grey and web designer Roberto Ontenient formed a part of the official band roster.

They were a true product of the internet era, partly formed via a Kany West online fan forum.

A part from the band's official statement reads:

Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group.

While the "will they or won't they break up" discourse has always been a part of the band's lore, Kevin Abstract had assured fans in an interview last May that the band would put out more music before parting ways.

The band's statement thanked their fans for standing with them and said they would be connected forever. The statement added:

BROCKHAMPTON's upcoming shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All other tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase.

The tour has already seen numerous postponements and cancelations due to the COVID pandemic.

Roadrunner was meant to be a part of a 2021 dulogy before the band retired.

Many members of the band are already keen on producing solo projects. In November last year, band member Merlyn released a single called S.Y.K. while Kevin Abstract plans on a follow-up to his 2019 solo album Arizona Baby.

kevin abstract @kevinabstract we all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects. we’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together this next project we’re just doing what’s rite we all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects. we’ve dedicated the last ten years of our lives to making music together this next project we’re just doing what’s rite

The band was also planning on releasing Technical Difficulties, a project they had been teasing before Roadrunner.

kevin abstract @kevinabstract still wanna try to get technical difficulties out at some point just hella samples to clear so i wouldn’t even be surprised if that came after the last album But we really want that out still wanna try to get technical difficulties out at some point just hella samples to clear so i wouldn’t even be surprised if that came after the last album But we really want that out

The story of Brockhampton

Brockhampton began in 2014, after Abstract's previous rap group AliveSinceForever, which contained many of the current band's members, was dissolved. Some members attended The Woodlands High School in Woodlands, Texas, while others were recruited via the Kanye West online fan forum.

The band has always had a fluid roster, which is what made the band so fascinating. They have been described as "all-inclusive, DIY, ambitious and would-be pop stars." The outfit referred to themselves as a 'boy band' in a bid to redefine the term.

After releasing an EP called All-American Trash (2016), the band released the iconic Saturation trilogy, which contained bangers like SWEET, GOLD, and BOOGIE.

On December 1, 2017, the band announced that Saturation III would be their final album, but they went on to be signed under RCA Records and make another trilogy of albums, called "The Best Years of Our Lives." The trilogy would include Iridiscence (2018), Ginger (2019), and Roadrunner.

While Brockhampton breaking sudden is tragic, we cannot wait for the solo projects Kevin Abstract and Co. put out.

