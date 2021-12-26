What is Rich the Kid's net worth? Fortune explored as Manhattan landlord claims rapper owes $41,000

American rapper Rich the Kid has been accused of failing to pay rent on his Manhattan house. As per Page Six, the rapper owes his landlord nearly $41,000 in back rent.

Rich the Kid, real name Dimitri Leslie Roger, has been occupying the East Village residence for 14-months. Per the outlet, the musician stopped paying rent in August 2021, which made the landlord file a lawsuit in the Manhattan Supreme Court. This is not the first time that the Queens native has been sued for financial issues.

In 2020, the Plug Walk singer was sued by Blueprint Artist Management for allegedly owing $3.5 million in fees.

TMZ reported that Rich the Kid was charged for over $300,000 for an outstanding rent in Los Angeles, California. Roger was also sued for owing $230,000 worth of jewelry to Beverly Hills jeweler Peter Marco.

What is Rich the Kid's net worth?

Born in Queens, New York, in 1992, Rich the Kid grew up idolizing rappers like 50 Cent, T.I., 2Pac, and Young Jeezy.

Dimitri Leslie Roger was only 16 years old when he got the opportunity to experience his first ever studio session. He began his rapping career in 2010.

Since then, he has released several mixtapes. Some of his earlier works include Cut the Check, Next Batter Up, and Cut the Check 3. In 2013, he got together with Migos.

That same year, he dropped his single Been About the Benjamins. He further produced Feels Good to be Rich in 2014, Dabbin' Fever in 2015, and Keep Flexin' and Trap Talk the following year. As of 2021, the net worth of Rich the Kid is $10 million.

BIGGEST CEO @richthekid Merry Christmas guys, I’m giving out some free NFTs send me your wallets ! Merry Christmas guys, I’m giving out some free NFTs send me your wallets !

The 29-year-old rapper is known for his philanthropic work far and wide. On December 25, he helped as many as 20 families by organizing a virtual Christmas giveaway for people in need.

Aside from paying for the gifts which were ordered from Target, Rich the Kid has paid people's several other expenses like - daycare, light bills, rent, NFT's, etc., via his fund Rich Forever Holiday Give Back.

In November 2021, the rapper fed food to people residing in a homeless shelter in Atlanta. He provided them with home cooked meals and presented 104 families with school stationery like pens, paper, notebooks, folders, and socks. The rapper also gifted them new Nike Sneakers to wear.

