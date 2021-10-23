Who is Cristina Invernizzi? All about Jordan Belfort's wife as the "Wolf of Wall Street" ties the knot 

According to PageSix, Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort married his partner in February after being in a relationship for two years. The report states that Belfort married Cristina Invernizzi in Las Vegas by having a small ceremony.

The article also mentions that Jordan Belfort has now moved from Los Angeles to Miami with his newly-wed wife, Cristina Invernizzi.

As showcased in his hit biopic, The Wolf of Wall Street, Belfort was married twice before meeting Invernizzi. His first wife was Denise Lombardo, whom he married at the age of 23 in 1985. The former couple were married until 1991. The former stockbroker’s second wife was Nadine Caridi, with whom he was married from 1991 to 2005.

Who is Jordan Belfort ’s newly-wed wife, Cristina Invernizzi?

While the exact birth details are unknown to the public, Cristina Invernizzi is speculated to have been born in Arlington, Texas, around the early 1990s, suggesting that she is in her early 30s. Cristina is a model who has also competed in several beauty pageants.

The model wife of Jordan Belfort, Cristina, has previously won multiple beauty pageants like the excellence exhibition Punta del Este in Uruguay. She was supposedly vacationing there when she won the pageant.

While some sources peg her ethnicity as Spanish, Cristina Invernizzi is likely to be of Italian origin. According to Biographymask, Cristina has studied human resource management after graduating. It has been reported that before she transitioned to a full-time professional modeling career, Cristina Invernizzi worked as an auctioneer. Furthermore, she has reportedly worked as a public broker like Jordan Belfort himself.

Cristina recently removed her Instagram page, which had almost 35,000 followers. As of now, the model does not seem to have any public social media profiles.

Jordan Belfort’s previous marriages

As mentioned earlier, Jordan Belfort married his first wife, Denise Lombardo, in 1985. The two reportedly met in high school. It has been speculated and insinuated in the movie that Belfort cheated on Lombardo with Nadine Caridi during his marriage.

Jordan Belfort divorced Lombardo and married Caridi the same year, i.e., 1991. Nadine was a model who was featured in some Miller Lite ads. She was born in England and was from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Jordan reportedly bought her a yacht and named it after her. It sank in June 1996.

The former couple had two children, 28-year-old Chandler and 25-year-old Carter, from their 14 years of marriage. Belfort and Nadine separated when she accused Jordan of domestic abuse.

