Who is Sarah Brady? All about Jonah Hill's surfer girlfriend as 'Wolf of Wall Street' star makes relationship official

On September 9, Don’t Look Up star Jonah Hill confirmed his relationship with partner Sarah Brady. The 37-year-old Jonah Hill shared a snap of himself and Sarah, captioning the post,

“grateful for you @sarahhbrady.”

Meanwhile, Brady, too, shared snaps from their road trip to Big Sur, California. In the caption, she wrote:

“Up early missing the open road with my man [refering to Jonah Hill] and fig [her dog] of course”

This blossoming romance comes a year after Jonah Hill’s split from former fiancé Gianna Santos. The former pair split in October 2020.

All about Jonah Hill’s new partner, Sarah Brady

Sarah Brady (Image via Stonesteps Productions/Sarah Brady)

Sarah Brady is expected to be 24-year or 25-year old. She is a self-proclaimed surfer, photographer, environmental activist, and anthropologist. In her professional landing page/website, Brady mentions that she is from Encinitas, California, where she grew up with her family.

She adds,

“At just three years old, my dad was already taking me out tandem surfing with him at San Onofre— an iconic California beach that my family has been surfing at for three generations.”

She has traveled “all over the world” during her childhood along with her parents and sister. This made her an outgoing and nature-loving person as an adult. The anthropologist mentions that traveling gave her,

“a sense of deep gratitude for nature and diversity.”

Brady also shared her deep passion for surfing and photography. She added:

“Utilizing light leaks, double exposures, and film soaks, I offer new perspectives on nature, women, and surfing. I have worked with various brands and have been featured in magazines and online publications.”

Education and career

Brady graduated with a bachelor degree in Cognitive Science & Sustainability from the University of California, Santa Cruz (2015-2019). According to her resume, she also studied Anthropology while specializing in Climate Change and Human Solutions from UC San Diego. She apparently finished this project in June 2021. Brady received Dean’s honors with both degrees.

She says,

“I am passionate about studying the intersections of environmental and social causes across history and cultures.”

She further adds,

“I am passionate about securing a safe, sustainable future in which humans can live in harmony with nature.”

Brady has been a professional surfer since 2017 with sponsors like Tyler Warren Surfboards and The Seea for swimwear. She has also worked as a featured photographer for Herewith Magazine, amongst others.

In 2020, Brady worked as the digital marketing manager, content manager, and community manager for an app startup called “The Tri.” Since late 2017, she has also been an ambassador and project coordinator at the Changing Tides Foundation (CTF). Previously, the surfer and anthropologist scholar has also worked with Sun Bum, Inc.

Also Read

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady have reportedly been together since early or mid-2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen