Who is Anastasia Ashley? The Ultimate Surfer athlete is a swimsuit model who has worked with Chrissy Teigen

Anastasia Ashley is a pro surfer, but she's not just catching waves. The athlete is a swimsuit model as well and has worked with Chrissy Teigen in the past. After contemplating TV for a while, Anastasia Ashley finally zeroed in on a project that fell in line with her interests. But it's not going to be an easy journey.

On The Ultimate Surfer, Anastasia Ashley will not only be judged on her surfing skills but also on how well she can make or break alliances. The ABC-backed show is as much a sporting event as it is a reality show, which is why Anastasia Ashley needs to battle it out both on and off shore.

Filmed at surfing legend Kelly Slater's surf ranch, The Ultimate Surfer will see 14 up-and-coming surfers compete for $100,000, the Ultimate Surfer title and a spot in the WSL Championship Tour.

Who is Anastasia Ashley?

Born in San Clemente, California, Anastasia Ashley was introduced to the sport when she was just five. Within a year, she had clinched her maiden title and there has been no looking back since.

Over the years, she has picked up several awards. Her resume boasts the Triple Crown Rookie of the Year award, two National Scholastic Surfing Association championships and a national title.

Anastasia Ashley became an internet sensation

It wouldn't be far-fetched to call her an internet sensation given the million-plus followers she has on Instagram. In 2014, as Anastasia Ashley's surfing career took a backseat, she branched into modeling. The social media star scored a photospread in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition alongside Teigen, Nina Agdal, and Lily Aldridge.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, she said:

"Sports Illustrated is an amazing experience, and everyone there is the best team to work with. It’s funny, because I’ve modeled and been around some of the biggest supermodels, Chrissy Teigen, you name it, and I’ve been able to have fun with it."

That's not all. She also set up the Gypsy Jet Set jewelry line with OK1984. Since then, she has made several TV appearances, including an appearance on an episode of Hell's Kitchen, where she attempted to teach the chefs to surf.

On the personal front, she is engaged to Dr. Abraham Kaslow.

The Ultimate Surfer eight-episode reality series will premiere on ABC on August 23 at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET).

