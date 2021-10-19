Top 5 resources and items every beginner needs in Minecraft

So you have decided to play the biggest open world survival game, Minecraft. But the tricky part is, Minecraft introduces new players to the game with very little information. So it can be confusing and difficult to figure out the do's and don'ts in the game.

There are various types of landscape and life to explore in the game for hours. But as the night comes, and enemy mobs begin to emerge, new players are left helpless and in danger. But if you prepare well, you can tackle these problems and progress in Minecraft.

There are certain items in Minecraft with the help of which you can kick-start your survival journey. These are the five most essential resources you need to survive and progress.

Minecraft: Important starting resources and items to succeed in the game

1) Wood

When you spawn in your world, you have to find a tree and start chopping wood blocks. Wood blocks are crafted into wooden planks from which you can craft a crafting table. Wooden planks are also crafted into sticks and then basic weapons and tools. Hence, this is the first resource to get.

2) Stone

The next way to progress is to get stone from a mountain or digging underground. You can mine stones with a wooden pickaxe. Stone will drop as cobblestone from which you can craft stronger stone tools and weapons. It can also be used to build your first home. You can craft a furnace from stone to cook food and smelt iron later.

3) Food

While working and running in Minecraft, the player can get hungry and need food to keep health intact. Now this may seem cruel, but you can get meat from cows, pigs and sheep and eat them raw or cooked to retain health. You can also eat apples which occasionally drop from chopped trees.

4) Coal

As you dig deeper underground, you can find coal ore. You can mine it to obtain Coal. This is very essential during early game as players can cook raw meat and have good food for health. Although wooden planks also work as fuel, coal burns for longer. Players can also make torches with coal and sticks to illuminate places so that hostile mobs do not spawn.

5) Bed

Although the bed is not a natural resource, it is still an essential item to craft early in the game. Beds in Minecraft can be crafted with wooden planks and sheep's wool. At night, hostile mobs emerge who can attack and kill you.

Hence you can sleep through the night. It also becomes your spawn point, so if you do die, you won't be respawned in some random location.

