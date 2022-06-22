What time will Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Stranger Things fans have been buzzing with anticipation and excitement ever since the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 1, on May 27, 2022. They are eagerly waiting to witness what Vol 2 of Season 4 will bring to them, as Vol 1 ended on such a stimulating note.

It's just a waiting game now for fans, as Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 is all set to air on July 1,Friday, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET, exclusively on Netflix. Without a shred of doubt, it is going to be darker, scarier and more thrilling than ever with the characters trying to stop Vecna from wreaking destruction upon Hawkins.

Since Netflix dropped the official trailer for the show's Season 4 Vol 2, this Tuesday, June 21, 2022, it has created an electrifying stir among viewers as it provides them with glimpses of how epic it is going to be.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 ahead of its release on Netflix.

Know all about Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 before it arrives on Netflix

What are the release date and time of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2?

The much-awaited and hair-raising Vol 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 will be released on July 1 (Friday), 2022, at 3:00 AM ET, only on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Vol 2 will consist of the final 2 episodes of Season 4 and collectively the two episodes will be nearly about 4 hours long, giving the audience more reasons to be excited.

The official description, released by Netflix along with the trailer for Vol 2, reads:

"It might not work out for us this time. The epic 2-part season finale of Stranger Things 4 premieres July 1st, only on Netflix."

By the looks of it, quite evidently, it has become even darker. Looks like it is going to be a long and fierce battle with Vecna and the outcome may not be desirable as hinted by the description.

How's the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the show's highly anticipated Season 4 Vol 2, launched on June 21, 2022, here.

Undoubtedly, the audience is bound to be blown away by the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2. It takes the audience on a short yet jaw-dropping and quite spine-chilling rollercoaster ride with so much happening to their favorite characters so fast.

The official trailer, which has been elevated by the addition of a mix-up of the beloved show's stirring title tracks, raises some intriguing questions, including whether Hawkins will fall or will survive with the help of El and the rest of the gang and whether Vol 2 will see the heartbreaking demise of any of the favorite characters or not.

It is safe to say that, by the looks of the trailer, it is quite understandable that the audience is in for an unbelievably mind-blowing Stranger Things journey.

Directed by the show's creators Ross and Matt Duffer, popularly known as the Duffer Brothers, Season 4's Vol 2 will also help viewers arrive at an understanding of where the beloved series will take them in Season 5.

Don't forget to watch Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2, which will arrive on July 1 (Friday), 2022, at 3:00 AM ET, only on Netflix. Viewers can binge-watch Season 4 Vol 1 if they haven't already, currently streaming on Netflix.

