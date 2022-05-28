Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Episode 6: What happened to Steve?

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 is finally here and looks like it's more ominous than ever. Season 4 Part 1 premiered this May 27 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Netflix, the popular streaming platform. Created by the Duffer Brothers, Season 4, Part 1 of the show has already received a lot of positive responses from both critics and the audience.

It is safe to say that, with each episode, Season 4, Part 1 of the much-cherished show has become scarier and more intense. The mind-blowing visuals and remarkable acting from the cast members, along with highly arresting storylines, chart out the show's success.

In Episode 5, the audience witnessed Vecna killing Patrick. It also showed how Eleven threw away three lab guards with the power of her mind, leading to the strong possibility of El getting her powers back. Another highlight of the episode was Max and Nancy finding out about the monster's location.

Hence, it is evident that Episode 5 ended on quite a thrilling note, leaving the audience wanting more. Without any further delay, let's take a closer look and find out what happened in Episode 6.

Recap of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Episode 6

Did El finally remember what happened all those years ago?

Episode 6 of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 shows that Eleven starts to remember what happened all those years ago. She remembers how Brenner was torturing Peter. Two orderlies knocked down Peter as they dragged him away from there.

The incident highlights the intriguing fact that Brenner wanted to bring all the children along quite slowly. He warned the children not to utilize hate or fear to showcase their powers.

El was also seen running back inside the rainbow room, where four of her mates started bullying her. She was pushed, terrorized, and bullied mercilessly. After they left, El looked into the two-way mirror and witnessed herself as a little child with her eyes and hands soaked in blood.

The reflection in the mirror displayed what happened back then. When El woke up, she was seen telling Dr. Owens and Brenner that she remembered what had happened all those years ago.

Is Steve's life in danger?

In Episode 6 of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1, the audience witnessed the Hawkins group divide themselves as Robin, Nancy, Steve and Eddie rushed to the lake. Steve was seen volunteering to dive in so that he could discover the opening, and he finally locates it. It was glowing red, and Steve touched it and realized that it was solid.

After that, one of the vines knocked against it from the other side, scaring Steve to the fullest. He was then seen reaching out to the boat to explain what he had discovered. However, the vine pulled him down into the Upside Down world.

Episode 6 ended with Steve getting tormented brutally by demonic bats. The bats were seen choking Steve with their long tails and beginning to claw at Steve's body. It is pretty evident from the scene that Steve is in grave danger.

Don't forget to catch Episode 6 of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1, which is currently streaming on the highly popular streaming platform Netflix, from May 27 (Friday), 2022.

