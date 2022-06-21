The five biggest K-pop song debuts on Spotify in 2022 have been an all-BTS affair. Despite having only released one album in the middle of the year, BTS has dominated the charts, wiping out any competition they might have had.

Spotify’s 24-hour debut chart measures the popularity of an artist. The higher the streams they rack up, the bigger their demand will be. A high debut stream showcases that people were waiting to tune into those artists’ new releases.

Read on to learn about the five best K-pop song debuts on Spotify in 2022.

Top 5 biggest K-pop song debuts on Spotify in 2022 based on the first 24 hours

5) Born Singer - BTS

Born Singer is BTS’ 2013 unofficial release that was only uploaded to their SoundCloud page. The song is their rendition of J. Cole’s original song, Born Sinner. It represents BTS’ journey from being trainees to becoming idols and the hopes and aspirations they have for the future.

As part of their anthology album Proof, BTS got the song approved by J.Cole and his team, and hence, it was finally released on all streaming platforms, including Spotify. The song garnered over 3.55 million streams in one day, making it the fifth on the list of biggest K-pop song debuts on Spotify in 2022.

4) For Youth - BTS

BTS released a fan song as part of their newest album, Proof, called For Youth. The song starts with the cheers of ARMYs singing Epilogue: Young Forever to BTS, which is very emotional for both the group and the fans.

ARMYs clearly played the song on repeat as it managed to accumulate more than 3.88 million streams in just 24 hours, making it fourth on the list of biggest K-pop song debuts on Spotify in 2022.

For Youth is the last song on the album available on Spotify, signifying that this particular album was made for fans to reminisce about BTS' journey and look forward to what is yet to come.

3) Stay Alive - Jungkook (Prod. SUGA of BTS)

Stay Alive is the original soundtrack for the BTS-inspired fantasy webtoon, 7 Fates: Chakho. It is sung by BTS member Jungkook and produced by another member, SUGA. This is Jungkook’s first original soundtrack that he has sung himself, and he did a brilliant job capturing the emotions of the webtoon.

The song received over 5.62 million streams in just one day and over 24.8 million streams in a week, making it third on the list of the biggest K-pop song debuts on Spotify in 2022 for both the daily and weekly charts.

2) Run BTS - BTS

Run BTS is the second new song from BTS’ anthology album. The song has a nostalgic element as it brings ARMYs back to the group’s roots in hip-hop music. Run BTS is a fast-paced song with groovy beats. It’s a difficult song to sing, but the seven members have executed the job perfectly. BTS' own variety show is also called Run BTS.

The song is a testament to their tenacity and perseverance in the music industry for the past ten years and also a promise to continue on for as long as they can. The song racked up over 5.9 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, with over 26 million views in seven days, placing it second on the list of biggest K-pop song debuts on Spotify in 2022.

1) Yet To Come - BTS

The lead single of their newest album is called Yet To Come, and it garnered over 9 million views in the first 24 hours, placing it first on the list of biggest K-pop song debuts on Spotify in 2022. The song also broke the record for the biggest streams gathered by a Korean-language song. The previous record holders were also BTS for the song My Universe.

Yet To Come accumulated over 40 million streams in a week, achieving first place yet again on Spotify's weekly debut chart. The song talks of BTS’ past while looking at their bright future, ensuring fans that the best is yet to come.

With BTS’ temporary break, the playing field has been leveled. It would be interesting to see if any of the newer acts would be willing to challenge the records set by BTS.

