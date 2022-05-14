Run BTS: 5 iconic Namjin moments

Run BTS is BTS’ variety show that started in 2015 and was initially only broadcast on VLive. It was supposed to be limited to one season, however, due to its immense popularity it continued for many seasons.

The episodes are currently available on both VLive and Weverse. Unfortunately, the show is on a hiatus with no clear signs of a return.

Run BTS is a show where the members can be themselves and unwind. The show allows the members to showcase their raw personalities and also provides for a fun bonding time between members.

It is fun to see the dynamics between the members and here, we will explore the best moments between the leader RM and the eldest member Jin.

5 memorable Run BTS Namjin moments

1) Namjin cooking skills

another Tuesday without run bts so here's my favourite clip ever and it's of chaotic Namjin

RM’s cooking skills are not the best and this fact is acknowledged by all the members, including RM himself. Jin, on the other hand, is a fantastic cook and even had his own cooking blog when BTS was just starting out.

When paired together to cook in Run BTS episodes, the duo would only wreak havoc. In episode 36, they were supposed to whip up a dish using the kimchi they had made together.

When it was announced that the dish they would make was to be their lunch as well, Jin knew his day was indeed going to be full of hardships. Despite RM almost burning his fingers, the duo had a lot of fun and with Jin’s guidance, they were able to make a delicious dish.

2) Namjin's constant bickering





How joon was carried by the scene and how jin was hurt because joon whom always support him now attack him .



I want to cry and laugh at the same time



#namjin

Iconic blue village run episode : 1/2How joon was carried by the scene and how jin was hurt because joon whom always support him now attack him .I want to cry and laugh at the same time

RM and Jin are always bickering like a married couple. Jimin even played an April Fool’s prank on ARMYs, declaring that the two members were in a romantic relationship.

So it was not surprising at all when during the Blue Village episode on Run BTS, RM was continuously accusing Jin of being the spy, leaving Jin feeling flustered and wrongly accused.

Throughout episode 47, they were constantly bickering. While Jin was trying to prove his innocence, RM’s mind was running in overdrive, trying to implicate Jin as the suspect. The duo made the episode an exciting watch.

3) Namjin's bromance

RM and Jin never fail to make the viewers laugh out loud with their antics, and that’s exactly what happened on Run BTS episode 131. The warm-up game involved having one-on-one battles, with paired-up members trying to push the other off a floating mat into the water by playing a hand-pushing game.

Namjin’s round was one of the longest, with both of them standing firm on the mat, recovering from any attack the other threw their way. RM, however, decided enough was enough and after having seriously considered their impasse, decided to latch onto Jin and fall into the water together, much to the surprise of Jin.

Jin even jokingly splashed the leader with water after getting drenched despite not wanting to, showcasing that there were no hard feelings.

4) Namjin's hate for mint chocolate

Remember this episode of run bts when namjin are being childish and arguing with jungkook by pretending to hate brushing their teeth



Remember this episode of run bts when namjin are being childish and arguing with jungkook by pretending to hate brushing their teeth https://t.co/GIq4LKJ1Yy

The two members might bicker with each other, but easily fall into a rhythm when it’s time to tease another member. Both RM and Jin despise mint chocolate ice-cream and wasted no time in banding together against mint chocolate lover Jungkook.

In Run BTS episode 65, the members were divided into two teams: mint chocolate lovers and haters. Both sides had to engage in a debate to prove their point.

No matter what Jungkook said, Namjin were ready with a retort, even resorting to making up scenarios to prove that mint chocolate is nothing less than an abomination.

It was hilarious to see the maknae having trouble getting a word in with the leader and eldest shooting down all his well thought out rebuttals.

5) Namjin's karaoke adventures

bringing back the time namjoon sang epiphany on run bts



bringing back the time namjoon sang epiphany on run bts https://t.co/ZG2cGuafdn

Rap Jin has appeared on various Run BTS episodes, however, this was the time for vocalist RM to shine through. In episode 92, they all had to sing a karaoke song and based on the scores from the app, whoever scored the highest was in an advantageous position.

RM was tasked with signing Epiphany by Jin. Although RM is a good vocalist, this song seemed a bit out of his range. His emotions were completely on point but the vocals had left the building.

His tearful performance left the members crying with laughter. It even led Jin to exclaim that if RM gets a high score, the app needs to be thrown away.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Run BTS to return so that they can have their weekly dose of serotonin back. The show is such an integral part of BTS and ARMYs' life that the group is releasing a track titled Run BTS on their upcoming album, Proof.

