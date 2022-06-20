2022 has been a busy year for K-pop, with a variety of new releases coming out every month. The biggest K-pop album debuts on Spotify in 2022 saw immense competition in the first half of the year.

Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming platforms whose data is used as a criteria for deciding chart placements and award winners. Spotify also lets people know how popular a particular artist is based on the unique listeners and the streams they’ve accumulated.

Spotify's debut streams feature shows the demand artists have amongst the general public as soon as they release their new music. The higher the numbers, the greater the artist's popularity.

Top 5 biggest K-pop album debuts on Spotify in 2022 based on the first day streams

5) I Never Die - (G)I-DLE

Cube Entertainment’s girl group (G)I-DLE’s album I Never Die was released on March 14, 2022. It is the group’s first studio album and also their first album following the departure of the member, Soojin.The album performed exceedingly well, accumulating approximately 4.3 million streams in a single day on Spotify.

Hence, it is ranked fifth on the list of biggest K-pop album debuts on Spotify in 2022. The first day streams were to be marveled at, however, the album lost its momentum throughout the week, gathering only over 12 million streams, placing it eleventh on the weekly debut charts for K-pop albums on Spotify.

4) Face the Sun - SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a thirteen member boy group under both HYBE and Pledis Entertainment. They released their fourth studio album called Face the Sun on May 27, 2022 which contained nine tracks, including their first all English single, Darl+ing.

The group received 4.37 million streams on Spotify on its first day and a whopping 20.8 million streams in its first week. The group managed to maintain its position at no. 4 on the list of the biggest K-pop album debuts on Spotify in 2022 for both the first day and weekly streams.

3) minisode 2: Thursday’s Child - TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, better known as TXT, is a BIGHIT MUSIC boy group that released their fourth Korean language mini album called minisode 2: Thursday’s Child on May 9, 2022. The album is the group’s best-performing album till date and focuses on darker themes.

The group is third on the list of the biggest K-pop album debuts on Spotify in 2022 for both the weekly and first day streams, accumulating over 5.3 million streams in just 24 hours and over 27.5 million streams in a week.

2) ODDINARY - Stray Kids

JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids released their sixth Korean language EP called ODDINARY on March 18, 2022. The album was released only a few months after their full studio album, Noeasy.

The group gathered 8.9 million streams in 24 hours and over 37 million streams in seven days, making it second on the list of biggest K-pop album debuts on Spotify in 2022.

1) Proof - BTS

Proof is BIGHIT MUSIC’s boy group, BTS’ anthology album released on June 10, 2022. The album contains three CDs with 48 songs, including unreleased demos that are not available on streaming platforms and can only be heard on the third CD of the physical album.

Despite having only three new songs on the album, the group managed to gain a whopping 56.7 million streams in a day and gained over 222.4 million streams in a week.

Their streams are more than the streams of the other four groups combined. Clearly, their album deserves to take the crown on the list of biggest K-pop album debuts on Spotify in 2022.

This list of the biggest K-pop album debuts on Spotify in 2022 is subject to change as additional groups prepare to release albums in the second half of 2022; however, whether any group can rival BTS' streams remains to be seen.

