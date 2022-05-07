TXT to release Spotify enhanced album to celebrate upcoming album

Global K-pop sensation TXT, also known as Tomorrow X Together, is teaming up with the online streaming platform Spotify to release an enhanced album. Fans of the group, known as MOAs, can expect to get more than just songs from the forthcoming digital album.

#SpotifyxTXT @TXT_bighit #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER minisode 2: Thursday's Child, the Enhanced Album is coming soon. Check out the playlist now for exclusive audio messages from all 5 @TXT_members minisode 2: Thursday's Child, the Enhanced Album is coming soon. Check out the playlist now for exclusive audio messages from all 5 @TXT_members ❤️‍🔥 spotify.link/TXT-EnhancedAl…#SpotifyxTXT @TXT_bighit #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER https://t.co/Q5E5oheVZz

While fans of Big Hit Music have been furious with the label regarding the decision to hold the group's upcoming concert at a compact venue, it seems like the agency has a surprise in store for MOAs with the band's forthcoming enhanced album on Spotify.

TXT announces enhanced version of Minisode 2: Thursday's Child

On May 5, the quintet's agency announced on Twitter that they would release Spotify enhanced album on May 9 at 6 pm KST as its upcoming fourth mini-album, Minisode 2: Thursday's Child.

The new concept will be like other enhanced albums from Spotify, with musicians and previously unseen footage, including commentaries and a storyline written by the members themselves.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald @TXT_members teamed up with @Spotify to drop an Enhanced Album on May 9 to celebrate their new EP "Minisode 2:Thursday’s Child." This special edition will offer exclusive contents such as videos of the members talking about the memories from the creation process of the album. .@TXT_members teamed up with @Spotify to drop an Enhanced Album on May 9 to celebrate their new EP "Minisode 2:Thursday’s Child." This special edition will offer exclusive contents such as videos of the members talking about the memories from the creation process of the album. https://t.co/NgEo3gjoJx

According to various reports, the quintet's enhanced album for Minisode 2: Thursday's Child will provide fans with an engaging storyline. The members introduce their brand new album while giving insiders about certain tracks that fans will not find elsewhere.

The enhanced album will include an introduction and a behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming mini-album that can be viewed using Spotify's Canva feature. An eight-second video of each b-side and a written commentary on the tracks will be included in the album.

The availability of this feature will depend upon the listener's location. Besides that, Spotify has promised fans some written comments from the group members about the song on the new album.

The online streaming platform also plans to celebrate and commemorate Tomorrow X Together's comeback to the music industry through various online and offline promotional activities, including a giant Times Square billboard promotion.

TXT will make a comeback with its title track Good Boy Gone Bad, on May 9. The song is described as being from the hardcore hip-hop genre with an electrifying rock sound that expresses a boy's feelings after losing his first love.

