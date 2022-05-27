3 best Millie Bobby Brown movies and where to watch them 

Millie Bobby Brown has become a household name in the past couple of years. Born in Spain, the British movie actress made her acting debut as a guest star on the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, playing the role of a young Alice. Since then, she has made appearances in various series namely Intruders, NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy.

However, her popularity has skyrocketed since she started playing the role of Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things. Despite being a teenager when the show started, she was applauded by both fans and critics for her acting skills and ability to merge with the character.

In addition to acting, Brown has also taken up the producer's hat under her family's production house, PCMA Productions. She is the youngest star to feature in the Time 100 list of influential people and was also chosen as the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. At the age of eighteen, she is a powerhouse of talent and we surely can't get enough of her.

We have made a list of her movies to praise her contribution to Hollywood and her acting prowess.

3 exciting Millie Bobby Brown movies and where to watch them

1) Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Anthony Ramos, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, Jonathan Howard, CCH Pounder, Joe Morton, and Randy Havens.

Brown set foot in the movies with the popular Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise. The film was directed and co-written by Michael Dougherty and released worldwide on May 31, 2019.

The story opens with Dr Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), a paleobiologist working for the crypto-zoological agency Monarch, and her daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown) witnessing the creation of a larva named Mothra. The film follows a battle between supernatural mystical creatures such as Rodan, King Ghidorah, and Godzilla. The fate of humanity depends on Godzilla's victory.

2) Enola Holmes

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Adeel Akhtar, Susan Susie Wokoma, Hattie Morahan, David Bamber, Frances de la Tour, Claire Rushbrook, and Fiona Shaw.

Millie plays the titular character of Enola Holmes in this mystery film based on the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the movie was released on September 23, 2020.

Following confusing clues, the youngest Holmes, Enola, sets out on a journey to find her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter). Enola is the younger sister of Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes. Much to her brother Mycroft's dismay, the 16-year-old Enola chose her own path of solving mysteries and reuniting with her mother. The film garnered positive reviews and Millie was praised for her acting chops.

3) Godzila vs. Kong

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Demián Bichir, Kaylee Hottle, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Ronny Chieng, John Pirruccello, and Chris Chalk.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Brown reprised her role as Madison Russell in the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The film was theatrically released on March 24, 2021.

The film follows a battle between two monarch monsters, Godzilla and King Kong. Kong is on a journey to find his true home when he is interrupted by a vexed Godzilla who is under some mystical influence.

The young actress has several projects lined up. According to reports, she will next be seen in Wanuri Kahiu's The Thing About Jellyfish, adapted from the acclaimed YA novel of the same name by Ali Benjamin. She'll also be seen in Enola Holmes 2 and Damsel.

Edited by Somava