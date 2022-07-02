Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2, Episode 9 review: A nerve-wracking season with series-best performances and more 

The epic season finale of Stranger Things Season 4 premiered this week and offered viewers the best of everything in terms of - plot, characters, action and intrigue.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Season 4 of Stranger Things was an action-packed finale which concluded on a sombre note. The Hawkins crew took the battle to the Upside Down in Season 4 volume 2, and Eleven and Max faced Henry/Vecna once again.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2, Episode 9 review: An astonishing season finale

Although most people had their doubts about Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 for having only two episodes compared to Volume 1's seven episodes, what they were not prepared for were the duration of episodes, which clocked in at four hours, unraveling everything about the Upside Down and more.

Stranger Things' fourth season is all fans have been waiting for, as it encapsulated everything from emotion and aspirations to ambition. While the first seven episodes of the season bounced back and forth between California, Hawkins, and Russia, Volume 2 brought the group together for the spectacular finale. Everyone, including Argyle, seemed to have discovered their purpose towards the end and had a vital part to play.

Series-best performances

Will, who has mostly been at the forefront in the previous seasons', was quite underutilized in Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 but in episode 8, he managed to showcase his impressive acting skills when he indirectly expressed his feelings to Mike. Volume 2 had a lot going on with actors like Joseph Quinn, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, and David Harbour giving their series-best performances.

The last two episodes packaged a ton of heavy action and exciting plot momentum, while also squeezing in moments of tenderness between various characters, interspersed with tear-jerking bits.

An extraordinary storyline

The runtime was surely overwhelming but it all felt justified in the end as the ending did not feel rushed at all. The action, the power-packed beats, and the answers to the mysteries allowed for plenty of breathing room and made sense without any of them undermining each other. This season of Stranger Things divided the screen time, with impactful and significant moments reserved for all characters, honouring each one's idiosyncratic peculiarities, which ties them to the series.

The storyline felt strong and extraordinary once more, as it succeeded in building tension and curiosity among viewers. Not to mention that the response to Volume 1 was so overwhelming that viewers managed to crash Netflix, something that has never happened before.

A nerve-wracking watch

For the first time in truly a very long time, it felt like some characters could be lost, which made watching the series even more nerve-wracking, however, the Russian detour managed to put the tension at a halt from time to time. Surely the last episode could have been divided into 2 parts, but that would have compromised the show's momentum.

The final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 were the most action-packed, emotional and filled with tension. It had as many thrills as one could hope for, along with tender moments between characters everyone has fallen in love with over the course of the series.

A formidable antagonist

Taking Season 4 as a whole, it was pretty astonishing how far creators Matt and Ross Duffer have come and how much they have accomplished. Both episode 8 and 9 felt like blockbuster films in every possible way, especially due to the effects, stunts and production design. Everything looked incredible, from the deserts of California to the slimy Upside Down, all thanks to the visuals department.

As for the storyline and the future of Stranger Things, fans can expect more answers in regards to the Upside Down, Eleven, Vecna, and Hawkins as the series moves into its final season. The final minutes of Season 4 gave viewers a glimpse of what's in-store for them in the upcoming season through the antagonist, Vecna, who manages to remain as formidable, chilling and menacing as ever.

All-in-all, season 4 did not conclude with a cliffhanger per se, but it did leave fans with a short teaser of what all would need to be tackled in season 5. The stakes seem to be higher than ever for what could become an even bigger final season.

