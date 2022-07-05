3 Rare Facts about Stranger Things' Jim Hopper

Jim Hopper, the cynical sheriff of Hawkins, is one of the main characters of the hit Netflix sci-fi fantasy horror series, Stranger Things. Since its release in 2016, Stranger Things has become one of the most beloved series on Netflix.

Stranger Things is a sci-fi fantasy set around the fictional rural town of Hawkins, Indiana, and follows the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers. Apart from an intriguing storyline, the Netflix hit boasts probably the most interesting and unique characters ever seen in a sci-fi series.

It is no secret that the younger characters, Mike, Eleven, Justine, and Lucas, are the stars of the show. However, the cynical sheriff of Hawkins, Jim Hopper, has slowly become a fan favorite.

It is not a coincidence that David Harbour, the actor who plays the role of Hopper, has received the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and multiple Emmy nominations.

However, Hopper is never very open about himself and is mostly tightlipped about his past. Let us explore some rare facts that Stranger Things has divulged about the character of Jim Hopper.

Some rare facts about Jim Hopper, the brawns of Stranger Things

1) A Vietnam War veteran

A still from Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

Jim Hopper is the chief of Hawkins Police Department and has a very cynical and weary approach to life. However, his cynicism is a reflection of his past.

Hopper was drafted for the Vietnam War after he passed out from Hawkins High School in 1960. He served in the Chemical Corps where they used a chemical weapon called Agent Orange. As far as the soldiers knew, Agent Orange was a mild herbicide developed to destroy the Vietnamese produce and cripple their food supply. However, it turned out to be a much more lethal chemical that took the lives of many of Hopper's war buddies.

2) Lived in New York as a homicide detective with his family

Hopper with his family (Image via Netflix)

After he returned from Vietnam, Hopper met a woman named Diane and fell in love with her. In the April of 1971, they had a child named Sara. Following this, Hopper moved with his family to New York and took up a job as a homicide detective. But after his marriage fell apart, Jim moved back to his hometown of Hawkins to lead a life of solitude.

3) Lost his daughter to cancer

Jim Hopper with deceased daughter Sara (Image via Netflix)

Jim Hopper lost his daughter, Sara, to cancer when she was just seven years old. The death of his daughter left him broken, and he could not recover from the loss. This was also the reason his marriage fell apart. His love for his deceased daughter is evident in how he treats Eleven like his own child.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix. Head to the streaming platform and check out the title to see more of the Hawkins sheriff, Jim Hopper.

