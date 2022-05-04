Dark Horse brings summer special comic feat. Hopper's colleagues from 'Stranger Things'

It looks like Stranger Things fans are getting more than just the show this season. The sci-fi series on Netflix has risen in popularity to the point of becoming one of the biggest franchises in entertainment at the moment. Dark Horse has recently announced an upcoming comic that will tie into the show, which is set to release this summer, and we couldn't be more excited.

Cover of the comic (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

The Stranger Things comic is supposed to be one shot and is expected to release right around the release of the upcoming season of the show. It's being written by Keith Champagne, who is best known for his work at DC comics, and illustrated by Caio Filipe. Dan Jackson is the colorist and Nater Piekos is the typographer.

Let's explore the details of the comic, which is slated for release on July 6, 2022.

Stranger Things is set to receive a one-shot comic before the premiere of Season 4

This summer is going to be the summer of Stranger Things. We are not only getting a new season of the show, but also a brand new comic to go with it. The comic will feature some brand new characters and will delve deeper into the story of Hawkins. Keith Champagne is sure to deliver a story worthy of the Stranger Things legacy.

The comic will follow Jim Hopper's (played by David Harbour in the show) colleagues investigating the town of Hawkins, Indiana. The official synopsis of the comic reads as follows:

"Officers Powell and Callahan patrol the 'mean' streets of Hawkins Indiana with the enthusiasm of two hefty dachshunds pretending to be bloodhounds. Typically, they don’t have to chase down more than the occasional petty theft and teenagers smoking reefer but lately the town has been getting weirder, and while they might not get to the bottom of it, they just might be lucky enough to survive it."

Right off the bat, this sounds like a story that will be a worthwhile addition to the Netflix series. Not only that, but it seems like it will pack on the charm of the show quite wonderfully through still images.

Where exactly the comic fits in the timeline of the show still remains to be seen, but it looks like it is going to be somewhere after the first season.

Officer Powell and Officer Callahan last appeared in Season 3 of the show where they were played by Rob Morgan and John Paul Reynolds.

Stranger Things Season 4 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2022. Dubbed as the biggest season yet, it has been three years in the making and is going to be the supposed penultimate season of the show. The episodes will be released in two parts, with the first, of course, releasing on May 27, 2022. Every cast member is returning here, and the trailer puts on one hell of a show.

You have to wait a little longer for the Stranger Things Summer Special One-Shot which drops on July 6, 2022. Until then, we can all eagerly wait for the new season.

