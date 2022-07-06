5 lesser-known facts about Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown shot to stardom after she appeared as Eleven in the acclaimed Netflix original series Stranger Things. As one of the most important characters in the series, she managed to garner widespread praise and appreciation for her performance. The celebrated actor has a huge fanbase and is often touted as one of the most beloved rising stars in the industry.

We have prepared a list of lesser-known facts about Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for fans of the series who want to know the actor playing Eleven more closely.

Millie Bobby Brown almost quit acting before Stranger Things cast her as Eleven, and other interesting facts

1) Millie Bobby Brown is a producer and already has a net worth of $10 million

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes, 2020 (Image via Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown has become famous for her brilliant portrayal of Eleven in the Stranger Things series. However, many fans may not be aware of the extent of her success. Brown gets paid around $300,000 for each episode and is one of the highest-paid cast members of the series.

Brown has a net worth of around $10 million. She also owns a production company called PCMA Productions with her family. She produced the 2020 mystery film Enola Holmes and starred in it. Brown is set to star in upcoming PCMA productions like A Time Lost and The Girls I've Been.

2) She was on the verge of leaving acting

Millie Bobby Brown with her parents, Kelly and Robert Brown (Images via Getty)

Although Millie has become one of the most successful teen actors in the industry, it was not all smooth sailing for her.

Brown was born in Marbella, Spain, in 2004 to Robert and Kelly Brown before the family moved to England in 2008. Realizing Millie's affinity towards performance arts, her family gave it their all to help her dream come true. The Browns sold all their belongings in England and moved to the States for Millie.

However, finding success in the cutthroat world of Hollywood was not easy and took a toll on the family, both physically and mentally. As the family almost went broke and their eldest daughter left home, Millie was ready to give up her acting career. Luckily, she auditioned for Stranger Things back in England and got cast in the role of Eleven:

"I felt at one point I couldn't do it [anymore], but then I got this and everything changed."

3) Millie Bobby Brown is multi-talented

Millie Bobby Brown appointed as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador (Image via Getty)

Millie Bobby Brown is truly blessed with many talents. Having a successful acting career in her teens was just the first step for multi-talented Millie, who became the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF in 2018 at the age of 14. She has been fighting for children's rights across the world ever since.

Brown is also fluent in the art of rapping. The audience first caught a glimpse of her rapping prowess during her performance of Nicki Minaj's Monster on The Tonight Show while promoting Stranger Things Season 1.

Millie later returned to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the following year to talk about Season 2 of the show and dropped some sick verses to recap the events of the first season.

4) Millie's first-ever kiss was with Finn Wolfhard

Eleven and Mike kiss for the first time (Image via Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown was the youngest member of the Stranger Things cast, being just 13 years old when she first played the character of Eleven in Season 1. Hence, it is understandable that many of the character's firsts and Millie's firsts coincide.

Season 1 saw the characters Eleven and Mike kiss as he asked Eleven if she wanted to go to the Snow Ball with him. This was later confirmed to be Millie's first kiss too. They talked about it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where Millie confessed that it wasn't really what she expected and commented that kissing was overhyped. The on-screen couple reportedly went through two packs of tic-tacs before the scene was shot.

5) Millie is partially deaf

Millie Bobby Brown at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Brown's character may have supersensory capabilities in the show, but the actor herself suffers from partial sensory loss. She was born with partial loss of hearing in one ear, which gradually turned to complete deafness on one side over the years.

Brown opened up about her partial deafness and how it affects her daily life on set. The director may have to shout a little loudly for her cues or to attract her attention, Millie always delivers on her performance. She has been applauded for her acting skills and brilliant on-screen presence. Powered by drive, motivation and willpower, Brown has never let her deafness become an obstacle.

"I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that’s it, I’m going to sew. That’s also with acting. So here I am."

Millie Bobby Brown will be reprising the role of Eleven in the upcoming season of Stranger Things. The sci-fi series was originally released in 2016 on Netflix and it quickly became one of the most successful shows on the platform. It attracted record viewership and critical acclaim for its characterization, screenplay and execution.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

