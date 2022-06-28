Fortnite teases Stranger Things collab yet again

Fortnite has famously collaborated with Stranger Things a couple of times over the years. According to Tabor Hill, a prominent content creator, Epic Games may be poised to do it a third time.

Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows of all time. In just a week, the fourth season (the first portion, at least) was watched on Netflix for a record 355 hours. That's the most for an English-language show on the streaming platform.

Fortnite has an eye for pop-culture behemoths and manages to nab almost all of them. In that regard, they recently added more Naruto skins. Coupled with that, most Marvel and DC characters have been incorporated into the game, while the most iconic villain of all time, Darth Vader, also made good on his arrival.

The latest crew pack skin that just released may be yet another Stranger Things reference. Could there be another collaboration coming?

Stranger Things x Fortnite could be coming for a third time

The loading screen for the latest crew pack skin, Phaedra, appears to be a reference to the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Phaedra is a dark, gothic character, so the rain and the umbrellas are quite fitting.

However, the mirrored reflection certainly looks like an Easter egg for Stranger Things fans. The Upside Down is an alternate dimension that mirrors the real world, but bears a far more macabre tone.

All kinds of dangers and monsters live there. In Chapter 2 Season 8, the Sideways in Fortnite was meant to be like the Upside Down. Inside the Sideways, the atmosphere was different, gravity was less intense and cube monsters spawned.

The Upside Down has been in Stranger Things since the very beginning and the show has frequently given viewers a look at characters above and below with riveting camera shots that clearly resemble the game's loading screen.

Fortnite even has a couple of Stranger Things skins. Chief Hopper, the resident chief of police for the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and the Demogorgon, the iconic nemesis from the first season, were added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 9.

Both of those skins have been absent from the Item Shop for a while now. Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2 is scheduled to drop on Netflix on July 1, so it's the perfect time to bring them back.

It's also the perfect time to add more unique skins to Fortnite. There are a wide variety of characters on the show, but only two (one of which is a creature) are in the game.

With that being said, there are several possibilities. Steve Harrington has arguably become the most popular character on the show. In that regard, his nailed bat would make for an excellent pickaxe and back bling.

Steve Harrington on the show (Image via Netflix)

The main entourage of Dustin, Mike, Will, Max, Eleven and Lucas have all grown enough to be incorporated as competent skins in the game.

Furthermore, the latest big villain, Vecna, is also an ideal candidate for a Fortnite skin. If the Demogorgon can make it, the potential leader of the Upside Down shouldn't do too bad either.

Regardless of who arrives in Fortnite, fans will certainly be delighted with the aesthetic and innovative gameplay.

