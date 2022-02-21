Is Stranger Things collaborating with Fortnite yet again?

Fortnite might bring back a previous collaboration that was first released in 2019. Netflix series Stranger Things took the OTT community by storm, successfully combining elements of science-fiction and horror. Epic Games immediately capitalized on this growing popularity and introduced cosmetics and outfits inspired by the series in the Item Shop.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Stranger things cosmetics might actually come back in may Stranger things cosmetics might actually come back in may https://t.co/Ut5JCkiosE

In May 2022, Stanger Things will be returning with a fourth season, which is expected to conclude the epic drama. The Fortnite community is also expecting certain themed items to return to the Item Shop with the release of the fourth season. Demogorgon and Chief Hopper were last seen in the Item Shop on November 6, 2019.

Fortnite community wants Stranger Things collaboration to return with new skins in Chapter 3 Season 2

With Chief Hopper and Demogorgon, it is time for the community to get an Eleven skin. When the third season came out, the community expected Epic Games to bring the cosmetics back to the Item Shop, but that did not take place. Currently, the Stranger Things collaboration remains one of the rarest ones in the game.

Easton Mooy @EastonMooy @FortniteGame Day 6 asking for the stranger things set to come to the item shop @FortniteGame Day 6 asking for the stranger things set to come to the item shop https://t.co/9DR8eTPxgI

Max, Will, Lucas, Mike, and Dustin might also be interesting additions to the outfit collection for players who are fans of the franchise. Eleven has supernatural powers and can also be an interesting addition to gameplay mechanics if implemented in the right manner in the upcoming season. Season 1 saw Spider-Man Mythics take over the game and players have been loving its addition ever since.

The Stranger Things collaboration is one that most players missed out on. The reason behind this was that many players in the community became aware of the series only after the Season 3 hype.

stranger motomami @redfox57 Fortnite collabs I want (need):



Fortnite X Stranger Things (again)

Fortnite X Star Vs The Forces Of Evil

Fortnite X Gravity Falls

Fortnite X Dua Lipa (skin or concert) Fortnite collabs I want (need):Fortnite X Stranger Things (again)Fortnite X Star Vs The Forces Of EvilFortnite X Gravity FallsFortnite X Dua Lipa (skin or concert)

While there is no official notice on the issue, Epic Games might surprise the community in the upcoming season. A massive update is underway and it usually means a ton of new collaborations for Fortnite.

